Samsung Articles Android Display

Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 11, 2020, 12:59 PM

All eyes may have been on the Galaxy S20 series for Samsung's Unpacked event, but the company surprised us by introducing "innovative devices that will shape the next decade of mobile experiences" in the form of its new foldable phone series started by one Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung's foldable phone strategy is getting clearer, and it seems already set to mean one "affordable" clamshell focused on portability each spring, followed by a one vertical-axis flagship like the Galaxy Fold and its successor Fold 2, in the second half of the years ahead.

Codenamed Bloom since October, Samsung's spring 2020 clamshell and direct Motorola RAZR (2019) competitor is meant to be the most affordable, gateway phone for the world of bendy handsets and form factors of the future, as in "blooming" market share.

When the company issued the video above, depicting more ways to skin a bendy phone cat than the OG Galaxy Fold. we should have seen the February 11 Unpacked event coming. After all, San Francisco is splashed right there in the clamshell foldable design concept's weather widget, for DJ Koh's sake!

Granted, recently Samsung's DJ Koh may have said that it is actually aimed at girls in their twenties hence styled like Lancome's iconic powder compact, but we'd rather go with the original explanation for the codename, as we don't know many 25-year-olds that can scrape together $1400 for the thing. 


Just as expected, however, the name of the final retail device is neither be Fold 2, nor Bloom, but rather carries the Flip moniker, aiming to induce a scent of nostalgia into those who still remember the pseudo-foldables of yesteryear. They enjoyed the folksy term "flip phones" for a good while before smartphones were even a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eyes. So, is the Z Flip a modern reincarnation of the flip phone indeed? Well, judge for yourself after we present you with the facts.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip design and display


Samsung's 6.7" initiator of the new Z-line bends around the horizontal axis, and has just a small 1" screen on the outside for date/time/notification purposes. That's quite a clever and eventually cheaper to produce approach than the current Fold concept. With its new foldable phone effort, Samsung is apparently gunning for portability instead of screen space, and the hinge even has set positions at 90/180 degrees for those times you want to chat or comfortably, we don't know... powder your nose?


Some of Samsung's phone execs have reportedly been deliberating over a larger screen, arguing (rightfully) that this is the whole point of foldable phones - to give you much more extra canvas to work on when unfurled than regular phones. Ultimately, however, cooler heads have prevailed, and the Z Flip will reportedly ship with the original 6.7" display intention, rather than the 8" panel that has also been considered.



Actually, besides the innovative hinge and form factor, the most interesting thing about the Z Flip is that it is the first foldable phone with a display cover that is made of glass, just like on its rigid brethren. Wait, what? Yes, you read cover glass correct. The cover films for the Galaxy Fold, the Mate X or the Razr, are made of things like durable polyimide (PI) as a top layer which in the Fold's case is an integral part of the screen. That wasn't quite clear on the preview units Samsung sent out, and some tried to peel it off, ruining the handset's display in the process. 

While Samsung fixed the problem by extending the PI cover over the corners of the upgraded Fold, so as it doesn't look like a screen protector, it has apparently decided to move away of such films in the future, replacing them with... the Z Flip's ultrathin glass cover.

Apparently, the notorious rigidity of a glass structure isn't as valid for glass that is 100 micrometer thin or less, and for the Flip, Samsung has wiggled its way into an exclusive long-term contract with a local manufacturer called DoInsys that can go down to 30 micrometer even. Here's how they do it.


The so-called Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) is, needless to say, more resistant to scratches than the "regular" protective film that other flexibles now use. On top of that, the thin DoInsys creation has proved surprisingly durable, removing the last hurdle before Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip plans. 

Motorola managed to avoid a glaring crease on the Razr (2019) by making the hinge stretch the double PI film a bit when the phone is unfurled to literally iron the kink out, and still warns that "bumps and lumps are normal" for this type of display. Unfortunately, UTG or not, the Z Flip comes with a similar crease warning.

As for the cold, hard specs of the display and processor, here's the full scoop:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip display, camera and battery specs


Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Display and dimensions6.7" 1080p Infinity Flex Display
1" pill-shaped external AMOLED screen for notifications/date/time
167.9 x 73.6 x 7.2mm at its thickest point when opened
87.4 x 73.6 x 17.3mm when shut, about the size of a 3" display phone
Processor and memorySnapdragon 855+/8GB RAM/256GB storage
CameraDual 12MP rear camera (main+ ultra wide-angle)
10MP front-facing selfie shooter

Battery and vharging3300mAh, 15W charger in the box
Modem4G LTE connectivity only


There is a fingerprint scanner on the Z Flip, too, located on the side, like Samsung did with the Galaxy S10e, instead of hiding in underneath the bottom half of the display. It's a flexible screen after all, yo.


Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price and release date


Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip is a great value-for-money, coming at $1380 on AT&T and Sprint as soon as the S20 pre-orders open this Valentine's Day, too. Wait, what value? That's right, bear in mind that the OG Fold is $1999 and the Mate X is $2499, while the Razr (2019) undercuts them to get to the still-unpleasant $1499.

We can only commend Samsung and Motorola for their efforts to bring the foldable form factor to the masses, as, let's face it, only a sliver of users want to lug around a pocket Bible of a phone with a visible crease in the middle that costs two grand to begin with.

The Galaxy Z Flip, however, is surprisingly geared towards the female audience, what with the Lancome powder compact inspiration and the stage opening that can set the display at any angle for selfies. Its specs, however, are way ahead of the Razr, so a little bird (no flipping!) told us that it might attract some interest from the male part of the tech audience as well. Any takers? Here's a short hands-on of Samsung's newest bendy puppy.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

9 Comments

oldtymer
Reply

16. oldtymer

Posts: 18; Member since: Jan 31, 2020

This in no way kills the RazR, the razr will hit the mark, it could be better on specs, but there is a look and feel that the razr has that can't be beat

posted on 5 min ago

thxultra
Reply

15. thxultra

Posts: 483; Member since: Oct 16, 2014

Looks like a makeup compact. razer looks much better.

posted on 5 min ago

oldtymer
Reply

14. oldtymer

Posts: 18; Member since: Jan 31, 2020

This just makes me want to wait for RazR 2 when they put a better camera in and iron out the wrinkles...

posted on 22 min ago

oldtymer
Reply

13. oldtymer

Posts: 18; Member since: Jan 31, 2020

I don't understand why they market it toward women... they missed the mark... like 50% of the mark

posted on 23 min ago

bbslimer unregistered
Reply

4. bbslimer unregistered

Hopefully it has better availability than the razr.. the Verizon exclusive kills me... My question about the razr is whether it will work for totalwireless (a TracFone / Verizon mvno).. the whole esim thing scares me... If I could just pop in my sim card I'd have no worries

posted on Jan 13, 2020, 9:35 PM

bucknassty
Reply

3. bucknassty

Posts: 1411; Member since: Mar 24, 2017

why have the z.... just have galaxy fold and galaxy flip... sounds good enough there

posted on Jan 13, 2020, 10:47 AM

Blazers
Reply

12. Blazers

Posts: 789; Member since: Dec 05, 2011

Maybe it’s a reference to the Z axis, which is up and down. Folding up and down. This is just a wild guess lol.

posted on Jan 30, 2020, 3:34 PM

matistight
Reply

2. matistight

Posts: 1061; Member since: May 13, 2009

Funny how this would be better in so many ways, yet we all really don't care about the design, but more of the nostalgia that the Moto Razr will bring lol

posted on Jan 13, 2020, 10:41 AM

jellmoo
Reply

1. jellmoo

Posts: 2687; Member since: Oct 31, 2011

Exactly how many different pre-existing articles were rammed together to make this new entry? It rambles in random directions with extremely an strange flow of information.

posted on Jan 13, 2020, 9:47 AM

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

How and when to watch the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event live stream from San Francisco
How and when to watch the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event live stream from San Francisco
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal
Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow
Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow
Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung leaks the Galaxy S20, price increase vs S10 pops up with release details
Samsung leaks the Galaxy S20, price increase vs S10 pops up with release details

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless