Nothing Ear (a) earbuds drop below $80 after a new Prime-exclusive Amazon deal
The earbuds deliver punchy bass and offer impressive battery life. Don't miss out!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Nothing Ear (a) held in hand. | Image by PhoneArena
Looking for good-sounding earbuds at a bargain price? Well, now is the time to act and score a pair of Nothing Ear (a) on Amazon. The retailer has slashed 28% off their cost, dropping them to under $80. Not bad considering they usually sell for $109. That being said, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of this deal. If you aren't a member yet, don't worry; you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and snag the discount without paying for the subscription.
Being on the affordable side, the Nothing Ear (a) can’t really compare with the AirPods Pro 3 or the other top wireless earbuds on the market. However, at their current sub-$80 price, these are actually worth every penny, punching way above their weight class.
I’ve been playing with these in the office—read our detailed Nothing Ear (a) review to learn more—and I admit that I’m impressed. The soundstage is a bit narrow, sure, but the bass is absolutely skull-racking. Since I’m a bass head, I can comfortably enjoy these for hours, but if you don’t share my love for the thumping lows, you can adjust the audio to fit your taste via the EQ in the Nothing X companion app.
Recommended For You
As for battery life, they can last up to 5.5 hours on a single charge with ANC turned on. Add the case, and their battery life increases to up to 24 hours. However, with ANC turned off, you’ll be looking at up to a whopping 42.5 hours of playtime, which is impressive for earbuds that will set you back just $80. So, yeah! Don’t miss out—save with this deal now!
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: