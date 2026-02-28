Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Nothing Ear (a) earbuds drop below $80 after a new Prime-exclusive Amazon deal

The earbuds deliver punchy bass and offer impressive battery life. Don't miss out!

A close-up of the Nothing Ear (a) on a hand.
Nothing Ear (a) held in hand. | Image by PhoneArena

Looking for good-sounding earbuds at a bargain price? Well, now is the time to act and score a pair of Nothing Ear (a) on Amazon. The retailer has slashed 28% off their cost, dropping them to under $80. Not bad considering they usually sell for $109. That being said, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to take advantage of this deal. If you aren't a member yet, don't worry; you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and snag the discount without paying for the subscription.

Being on the affordable side, the Nothing Ear (a) can’t really compare with the AirPods Pro 3 or the other top wireless earbuds on the market. However, at their current sub-$80 price, these are actually worth every penny, punching way above their weight class.

Nothing Ear (a): Now 28% OFF with Prime!

$30 off (28%)
You can currently snag a pair of Nothing Ear (a) for 28% off on Amazon, turning an already affordable pair of buds into an absolute bargain. Despite the low price, they don't skimp on quality, pairing a standout design with solid sound and respectable ANC. The only caveat is that you'll need a Prime subscription in order to take advantage of this deal.
Buy at Amazon


I’ve been playing with these in the office—read our detailed Nothing Ear (a) review to learn more—and I admit that I’m impressed. The soundstage is a bit narrow, sure, but the bass is absolutely skull-racking. Since I’m a bass head, I can comfortably enjoy these for hours, but if you don’t share my love for the thumping lows, you can adjust the audio to fit your taste via the EQ in the Nothing X companion app.

It isn't often you find solid ANC on a budget, but these buds manage to deliver exactly that. In most environments, they do a great job of muffling background noise, letting you enjoy your tunes without many distractions. And while the active noise canceling can’t compare to what the Bose QuietComfort earbuds or Sony’s WF-1000XM6 offer, let’s not forget that these cost a tiny fraction of the price of those high-end models.

As for battery life, they can last up to 5.5 hours on a single charge with ANC turned on. Add the case, and their battery life increases to up to 24 hours. However, with ANC turned off, you’ll be looking at up to a whopping 42.5 hours of playtime, which is impressive for earbuds that will set you back just $80. So, yeah! Don’t miss out—save with this deal now!

Preslav Mladenov
