Bling in your ears: Motorola's stylish new buds launch next week

Motorola's new open-ear Moto Buds Loop are hitting the US on July 10 – featuring Bose audio, Moto AI, and a splash of Swarovski sparkle.

0comments
Motorola's newest audio product, the Moto Buds Loop, is finally hitting U.S. shelves. When the earbuds were first announced on April 24, their availability remained under wraps until now. 

Motorola has just announced that starting July 10, you'll be able to grab a pair in the stylish French Oak color from Amazon.com and Motorola.com for $299.99. Users in Canada willing to buy the Moto Buds Loop can do so from motorola.ca for $399.99.

The Moto Buds Loop first made an appearance back in April, launching alongside Motorola's latest Razr foldables, the Edge 60 series, and the Moto Watch Fit. These earbuds round out the lineup with a mix of smart features, sleek looks, and impressive sound.


They're open-ear earbuds, which means they rest just outside your ears, letting you stay aware of your surroundings – perfect for walking around the city or working out. And thanks to Sound by Bose and 12 mm drivers, the audio should be rich, clear, and immersive. Bonus: they sparkle. Literally. Each pair includes Swarovski crystals, adding a bit of shine to your daily routine.


The Moto Buds Loop also come with Moto AI features. If you pair them with one of Motorola's newest phones, you can use voice commands to do things like check notifications or take notes – no tapping needed. Smart Connect lets you easily switch between Motorola and Lenovo devices, which is super handy if you're juggling gadgets throughout the day.

Will you be trying the Moto Buds Loop?

Vote View Result


They're built to last, too. The buds are water-repellent, so a little rain or sweat won't be a problem. You'll get up to 8 hours of battery life, and up to 37 hours total with the charging case.

If you've been eyeing a new set of earbuds with a mix of style, smarts, and sound – the Moto Buds Loop could be ideal for you. 

Personally, I think these earbuds look gorgeous. There's also a growing trend around open-ear earbuds – they don't fully block out your surroundings, which helps you stay present while still enjoying your favorite music. And honestly, I'm a big fan of that.

