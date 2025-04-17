Motorola's new tablet is a steal - but you might not be able to buy it
Motorola is branching out its business and has now made its first step into laptop territory. Together with the company's first laptop, Motorola is also unveiling the Moto Pad 60 Pro in India. The tablet features quad speakers from JBL, a huge battery, and a high-resolution display.
Tablets are not photography-centered machines, and neither is the Moto Pad 60 Pro. It comes with a single 13MP camera with an LED flash on the back and an 8MP selfie camera on the front. These cameras are definitely not groundbreaking, but should do the trick for a quick video call.
The tablet is available in a single Pantone Bronze Green color option. You can choose between two configurations: an 8GB + 128GB option or a 12GB + 256GB one. It's a pretty affordable model (starting at 26,999 INR in India) and at the moment it's not clear whether it will be available globally or not. It will be available on April 23 for purchase from Flipkart in India or Motorola's official website.
The new tablet features a tall 12.7-inch LTPS LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3K resolution, complemented by 400 nits of peak brightness. It's powered by the Dimensity 8300 chip, a pretty potent chip. You get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. And yep, the storage is expandable by up to 1TB via a microSD card.
Image Credit - Motorola
Meanwhile, the tablet is equipped with a notable 10,200mAh battery which supports 45W wired charging. It comes with Android 14, quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a fingerprint sensor for authentication.
The Pad 60 Pro is going to face other mid-range tablets in the market. The Google Pixel Tablet is one option, albeit more expensive. There's also a variety of cheaper tablets from Xiaomi, like the Xiaomi Pad 7, for example.
