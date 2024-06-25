Motorola launches new "moto tag" tracking tag for Android

Image credit — Motorola

The moto tag also features a dedicated multifunctional button that can ring a misplaced smartphone, capture photos on a



Leverages Google Find My Device network and UWB technology

Compatible with most Android smartphones

Enhanced privacy and security with end-to-end encryption

Dedicated multifunctional button for various actions

Sleek design compatible with third-party accessories

IP67 water and dust resistance

CR2032 battery with one-year lifespan The moto tag also features a dedicated multifunctional button that can ring a misplaced smartphone, capture photos on a Motorola phone , or perform other customizable actions. Below are some of its most notable features and specs:





Motorola has partnered with Google to ensure a seamless user experience. Due to this, setting up the moto tag is easy with Google Fast Pair, and users can customize various options within the moto tag app. Erik Kay, Vice President of Engineering at Google, expressed pride in working with partners like Motorola to make finding belongings simple and seamless on Android.





Motorola has not yet announced specific pricing or release dates for the moto tag. However, it's been reported that the Bluetooth tag will go on sale on August 2nd for $29 or for $99 if you desire a four-pack. It's looking like Chipolo and Pebblebee will be getting some competition.

One of the key features of the moto tag is its enhanced privacy and security. It works with Google's Find My Device network, which is secure by default and private by design. User location data is end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that only the tag owner or someone they have shared the tag with can view its location. The moto tag is also compatible with automatic unknown tracker alerts across Android and iOS, helping protect users from unwanted tracking.