Motorola launches new "moto tag" tracking tag for Android
Image credit — Motorola
Motorola has officially announced the launch of its new Bluetooth tracking tag called "moto tag" that will help users keep track of their valuable items. The tag leverages the power of the Google Find My Device network and UWB technology to pinpoint the exact location of tagged items from almost anywhere in the world.
The moto tag is designed to work seamlessly with most Android smartphones and integrates with Motorola's device ecosystem. It can be attached to keys, wallets, luggage, or any other valuable item, giving users peace of mind knowing they can easily locate their belongings if they are lost or misplaced.
Motorola ecosystem | Image credit — Motorola
One of the key features of the moto tag is its enhanced privacy and security. It works with Google's Find My Device network, which is secure by default and private by design. User location data is end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that only the tag owner or someone they have shared the tag with can view its location. The moto tag is also compatible with automatic unknown tracker alerts across Android and iOS, helping protect users from unwanted tracking.
The new Motorola "moto tag" | Images credit — Motorola
The moto tag also features a dedicated multifunctional button that can ring a misplaced smartphone, capture photos on a Motorola phone, or perform other customizable actions. Below are some of its most notable features and specs:
- Leverages Google Find My Device network and UWB technology
- Compatible with most Android smartphones
- Enhanced privacy and security with end-to-end encryption
- Dedicated multifunctional button for various actions
- Sleek design compatible with third-party accessories
- IP67 water and dust resistance
- CR2032 battery with one-year lifespan
Motorola has partnered with Google to ensure a seamless user experience. Due to this, setting up the moto tag is easy with Google Fast Pair, and users can customize various options within the moto tag app. Erik Kay, Vice President of Engineering at Google, expressed pride in working with partners like Motorola to make finding belongings simple and seamless on Android.
Find My Device is a truly unique experience for Android users thanks to our open ecosystem that gives people the freedom of choice and a crowdsourced network of over a billion devices to help find your lost or misplaced items and devices no matter where they are. We are proud to work with partners to help make finding your belongings simple and seamless on Android.
Erin Kay, Vice President of Engineering at Google
Motorola has not yet announced specific pricing or release dates for the moto tag. However, it's been reported that the Bluetooth tag will go on sale on August 2nd for $29 or for $99 if you desire a four-pack. It's looking like Chipolo and Pebblebee will be getting some competition.
