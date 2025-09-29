Motorola Edge (2025) becomes a no-brainer at up to $300 off at the official store
The phone could be yours for as low as $249.99, which is a bargain price for all the value it offers. Don't miss out!
The Moto G Stylus (2025) may be a real treat at $100 off at Best Buy right now, but if you want a speedy mid-range phone at a bargain price, we urge you to check out Motorola’s deal on the Edge (2025) as well.
You can currently snag this solid mid-range option for just $449.99 thanks to a sweet $100 discount. Plus, you can save up to an additional $200 by trading in your old phone. The best part? Your chances of scoring such a trade-in discount are pretty high, as Motorola claims it offers such a price cut with most trade-ins. That’s why we urge you not to hesitate and see how much you can save with a trade-in by tapping the deal button below while the offer is still up for grabs!
As for the phone itself, well, this is definitely one of the best mid-range smartphones money can buy right now. Its MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and 8GB of RAM allow it to deliver fast performance and handle almost anything without any issues. Meanwhile, its beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display will let you enjoy a pleasant viewing experience with vibrant colors, thanks to its 2712 x 1220 resolution and HDR support.
All in all, the Motorola Edge (2025) is an absolute steal at the official store right now. So, if it fits the bill for you, be sure to save big while the offer lasts!
The area where the phone won’t wow you is the camera department. Its 50MP main snapper takes beautiful pictures, but the software is quite aggressive, and the photos turn out artificially oversharpened with a lack of fine details. But given the fact that you could snag this bad boy for as low as $249.99, we believe that taking not-so-great photos while still offering speedy performance and a nice display is something we can turn a blind eye to.
