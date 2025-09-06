Generous deal turns the Motorola Edge (2024) into the most powerful phone below $200
The phone is still worth getting, and it’s unmissable at its current price at Motorola and Amazon.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While the mid-range Edge (2025) is definitely an absolute bargain after a hefty discount at both the official Motorola store and Amazon, you may want to check out its predecessor as well if you want to spend as little as possible on a new capable handset and don’t mind getting an older model.
Just like Motorola’s latest mid-ranger, the Edge (2024) is discounted at both the official store and Amazon, but with a massive $250 price drop, bringing it below the $300 mark. And if you have a phone to trade, you could slash an additional $100 off by trading it in with Motorola. The tech giant claims that most trade-ins qualify for a $100 discount, so chances are high you could save that amount by parting with your old smartphone.
Sure, our friend here may be an older device, but it still holds its ground, making it an absolute steal. For instance, it comes equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, delivering speedy performance on a phone that could be yours for less than $200. In fact, we even managed to run demanding games like League of Legends: Wild Rift during our in-depth review, so it’s probably the most powerful phone under $200 right now.
Of course, since this is a mid-range phone, the area where it falls short is the camera department. Yet you still get a capable 50MP main unit on board, which takes pretty decent photos even though it can’t rival the best camera phones on the market.
So, should you buy the Motorola Edge (2024)? Well, you definitely should get one while it’s still available for up to $350 off. Just don’t wait around too long, as you never know when these unmissable deals may become a thing of the past.
Just like Motorola’s latest mid-ranger, the Edge (2024) is discounted at both the official store and Amazon, but with a massive $250 price drop, bringing it below the $300 mark. And if you have a phone to trade, you could slash an additional $100 off by trading it in with Motorola. The tech giant claims that most trade-ins qualify for a $100 discount, so chances are high you could save that amount by parting with your old smartphone.
Sure, our friend here may be an older device, but it still holds its ground, making it an absolute steal. For instance, it comes equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, delivering speedy performance on a phone that could be yours for less than $200. In fact, we even managed to run demanding games like League of Legends: Wild Rift during our in-depth review, so it’s probably the most powerful phone under $200 right now.
We were also quite pleased with its gorgeous 6.6-inch P-OLED display featuring a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. The screen delivers beautiful visuals that you rarely see on phones below the $200 mark. To top it all off, there’s a high 144Hz refresh rate, making scrolling a breeze.
Of course, since this is a mid-range phone, the area where it falls short is the camera department. Yet you still get a capable 50MP main unit on board, which takes pretty decent photos even though it can’t rival the best camera phones on the market.
So, should you buy the Motorola Edge (2024)? Well, you definitely should get one while it’s still available for up to $350 off. Just don’t wait around too long, as you never know when these unmissable deals may become a thing of the past.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: