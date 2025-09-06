Generous deal turns the Motorola Edge (2024) into the most powerful phone below $200





Trade-in Edge (2024): Save up to $350 at Motorola! $199 99 $549 99 $350 off (64%) Motorola is offering a hefty $250 discount on its Edge (2024), letting you score one for just under $300. On top of that, you could save an additional $100 by trading in your old phone. All this makes the Edge (2024) an absolute steal, so, don't miss out! Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge (2024): Save $250 on Amazon! $250 off (45%) Alternatively, you can score a brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) on Amazon, where the phone is selling for $250 off as well. Buy at Amazon



Sure, our friend here may be an older device, but it still holds its ground, making it an absolute steal. For instance, it comes equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, delivering speedy performance on a phone that could be yours for less than $200. In fact, we even managed to run demanding games like League of Legends: Wild Rift during our in-depth review, so it’s probably the most powerful phone under $200 right now.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy We were also quite pleased with its gorgeous 6.6-inch P-OLED display featuring a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. The screen delivers beautiful visuals that you rarely see on phones below the $200 mark. To top it all off, there’s a high 144Hz refresh rate, making scrolling a breeze.



Of course, since this is a



So, should you buy the Motorola Edge (2024)? Well, you definitely should get one while it’s still available for up to $350 off. Just don’t wait around too long, as you never know when these unmissable deals may become a thing of the past. Sure, our friend here may be an older device, but it still holds its ground, making it an absolute steal. For instance, it comes equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, delivering speedy performance on a phone that could be yours for less than $200. In fact, we even managed to run demanding games like League of Legends: Wild Rift during our in-depth review, so it’s probably the most powerful phone under $200 right now.We were also quite pleased with its gorgeous 6.6-inch P-OLED display featuring a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. The screen delivers beautiful visuals that you rarely see on phones below the $200 mark. To top it all off, there’s a high 144Hz refresh rate, making scrolling a breeze.Of course, since this is a mid-range phone , the area where it falls short is the camera department. Yet you still get a capable 50MP main unit on board, which takes pretty decent photos even though it can’t rival the best camera phones on the market.So, should you buy the Motorola Edge (2024)? Well, you definitely should get one while it’s still available for up to $350 off. Just don’t wait around too long, as you never know when these unmissable deals may become a thing of the past.



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

Score a Free iPhone 13 Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Expired