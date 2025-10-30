Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice

The phone is still relevant and is an absolute must-have at this price. Don't miss out!

As we recently shared, Motorola currently has an awesome deal on its Edge (2025) that lets you score two lovely gifts worth $400 — a new Moto Watch Fit ($199.99 value) and Moto Buds+ ($199.99 value). However, if you want to save big on a Motorola Edge phone and don’t need a smartwatch or earbuds, the tech giant is selling the 2024 model for $300 off its price.

Thanks to this deal, you can treat yourself to this still-relevant phone for just $249.99. And if you have an old smartphone to trade, you can slash an extra $100 off as well. According to Motorola, you can score a $100 discount with most trade-ins.

Edge (2024): Save up to $400 with a trade-in!

$149 99
$549 99
$400 off (73%)
Motorola is selling its Edge (2024) at a sweet $300 discount, allowing you to get one for just $249.99. In addition, you can save an extra $100 with eligible trade-in. Don't miss out!
Buy at Motorola


Honestly, you get a lot for $149.99. With its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Edge (2024) is still a pretty capable handste that can tackle most tasks without any issues. During our review, we even managed to play League of Legends: Wild Rift. That’s a demanding game, so the phone is decent enough for gaming as well, which is definitely great for a device that could be yours for about $150.

You’ll also enjoy pleasant visuals, which for $149.99 we might straight up call stunning, as our friend here boasts a gorgeous 6.6-inch P-OLED screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. Meanwhile, its 144Hz refresh rate makes everything feel smooth and responsive.

Sure, there are downsides. For instance, the camera performance is just okay, and the phone is eligible for Android 16 but won’t get any major OS updates after that. But for $149.99, it’s an incredible offer. Plus, it’ll still receive security updates until late 2027, so you won’t have to change it anytime soon. Therefore, if you’ve been looking for a great deal on a capable, ultra-budget-friendly phone, we think this might be it. Act fast and save now while you can!
