For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
The phone is still relevant and is an absolute must-have at this price. Don't miss out!
As we recently shared, Motorola currently has an awesome deal on its Edge (2025) that lets you score two lovely gifts worth $400 — a new Moto Watch Fit ($199.99 value) and Moto Buds+ ($199.99 value). However, if you want to save big on a Motorola Edge phone and don’t need a smartwatch or earbuds, the tech giant is selling the 2024 model for $300 off its price.
Honestly, you get a lot for $149.99. With its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Edge (2024) is still a pretty capable handste that can tackle most tasks without any issues. During our review, we even managed to play League of Legends: Wild Rift. That’s a demanding game, so the phone is decent enough for gaming as well, which is definitely great for a device that could be yours for about $150.
Sure, there are downsides. For instance, the camera performance is just okay, and the phone is eligible for Android 16 but won’t get any major OS updates after that. But for $149.99, it’s an incredible offer. Plus, it’ll still receive security updates until late 2027, so you won’t have to change it anytime soon. Therefore, if you’ve been looking for a great deal on a capable, ultra-budget-friendly phone, we think this might be it. Act fast and save now while you can!
Thanks to this deal, you can treat yourself to this still-relevant phone for just $249.99. And if you have an old smartphone to trade, you can slash an extra $100 off as well. According to Motorola, you can score a $100 discount with most trade-ins.
You’ll also enjoy pleasant visuals, which for $149.99 we might straight up call stunning, as our friend here boasts a gorgeous 6.6-inch P-OLED screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR support. Meanwhile, its 144Hz refresh rate makes everything feel smooth and responsive.
