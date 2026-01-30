Now $100 off, the Moto G Power (2025) is ideal for Motorola fans
Lenovo is bringing the Moto G Power (2025) to a seriously good price.
Moto G Power (2026) is already here, but if you're looking for a nice bargain, I just have to say: the Moto G Power (2025) is the one for you. Right now, this affordable Android phone is available at $199.99 instead of $299.99 at Lenovo.The
If you recall, Black Friday brought the asking price even lower. During the event, you could grab the handset for $110 off at Amazon, but only Prime members could take advantage.
Fast forward to today, Lenovo is the only seller giving you such a solid discount. Over at Amazon, you can now save 20%, while Best Buy and Motorola give you a modest 17% markdown.
With its 6.8-inch display and 120Hz refresh rate, this phone delivers great visuals for the price. Sure, there's no OLED on deck, but you still get mostly decent colors and viewing angles.
Performance-wise, the Dimensity 6300 chip offers a pretty good experience with daily tasks. However, it tends to stutter with more demanding apps or when you push the device to its limits, so keep your expectations modest.
Bottom line: the Moto G Power (2025) doesn't disappoint. For an affordable device, it checks a lot of boxes, making it an even more affordable pick right now. Save $100 on one at the Lenovo Store while this promo lasts.
Another thing is, the Moto G Power (2026) doesn't really bring major upgrades to the scene. It has the same display, processor, and mostly similar design. So, if you're looking to save the most, the 2025 option is clearly the one to consider.
When it comes to the camera, this Motorola phone features a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide unit. It captures mostly good-looking images, especially in perfect conditions. Browse camera samples in our Moto G Power (2025) review for more details.
