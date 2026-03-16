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Over a third of households in this US region still hold to their landlines

This doesn't mean people there don't have smartphones, though.

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An old rotary phone.
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We're already discussing 6G, direct-to-device satellite communication and whatnot, but some people would rather not let go of their home phone numbers.

Verizon cites recent survey data that indicates the following: more than one in five US adults "still lives in a household with a working landline". Of all the regions in the US, the Northeast seems to be the most loyal in that regard. Over 34% of households there still have a home phone connection.

But why?




Verizon's blog post suggests that some people might be keeping their landlines because of nostalgia or habit. The way things have been developing in economic terms, I, personally, doubt that people would keep paying for a nostalgic home phone number. There may be such cases, but I'd say these would be extremely rare.

However, there could be a practical side to keeping a landline active. As Verizon's blog post suggests, this is a way to stay connected without the distraction of apps, Instagram notifications and endless TikTok reels.

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What's more, while mobile devices handle most calls, a traditional home number continues to serve a few practical purposes that smartphones do not always cover.

The case for a home phone


One of the biggest advantages of a home phone is that it acts as a shared contact point for the entire household. Unlike personal smartphones that belong to a single person, a landline represents the home itself. Schools, doctors' offices, neighbors and relatives can dial one number and reliably reach someone in the household.

In other words, instead of figuring out which person to call, people on the other end of the line know that dialing the home number connects them with the household. Simple as that.

When was the last time you used a home phone?
11 Votes

Modern-day home phones are different


Of course, modern-day landlines are different from the copper-wire systems you and I were using decades ago (if you were born after 2000, you've probably never used a home phone).

In most cases today, landlines operate through VoIP, or Voice over Internet Protocol. Services such as Verizon's Fios Digital Voice or Frontier Home Phone run on fiber-optic internet networks, the same infrastructure that powers streaming, gaming and other connected devices in the home.

A home phone is not meant to replace a smartphone. Instead, it fills a specific role: providing a reliable household contact and a communication option with fewer digital distractions. For some families, that's important.
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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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