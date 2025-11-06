MobileX CEO wants T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T to help consumers who lost food stamps stay online





Is Peter Adderton a hero? Yes. He's putting people over profits. No. He admitted using everything to promote MobileX. He may not be a hero, but he is doing something good. Yes. He's putting people over profits. 0% No. He admitted using everything to promote MobileX. 0% He may not be a hero, but he is doing something good. 0%









Keep in mind that this offer does not include the $14.88 or $24.88 Unlimited plans for new customers. Customers already on MobileX plans will have their current plan covered while SNAP benefits are disrupted. Everyday options begin as low as $3.48 per month. (Price does not include applicable taxes and government surcharges)





-Peter Adderton, founder and CEO, MobileX





MobileX subscribers can build their own custom 5G plan by downloading the MobileX app for their Android phone , or iOS-powered iPhone . Select the Build Your Own tab and you'll be paying only for the 5G data you need. You don't have to speak to a rep or visit a store. In minutes you'll be activated, and according to MobileX, able to use one of the fastest 5G networks in America. Other websites where you can sign up for MobileX include mymobilex.com , and Walmart.com . Consumers can also join MobileX inside 3,700 Walmart stores.



Recommended Stories

Customers can decide to get a new phone number or port their current number into MobileX to receive the free service. MobileX notes that new and existing customers can create a support ticket using the MobileX app or by calling customer care at 833-422-1053 to verify their participation in SNAP so that they can receive free wireless service for as long as SNAP benefits are paused.





AT&T and MobileX's Adderton, who founded Boost Mobile in 2000, challenged his larger rivals to do something to help worried subscribers. "At the end of the day, no one else is doing it. Why aren't T Mobile and Verizon doing it? They all should be doing it. We’re probably the least financially strong compared to the other guys, but we're still willing to do it. I'm hoping that I will be able to get the rest of the industry to join me."





For those who are calling this a publicity stunt, Adderton admitted that there is a bit of promotion in everything MobileX does. He did say, "But the fundamental principle of any brand that I've ever been involved in is the humanitarian side of it, and that’s what we're doing today. We are authentic and we do care. If people want to put that down as a promotional opportunity, fine. Call it whatever you like. It’s free."







A couple of weeks ago, Verizon told first responders, those belonging to the U.S. Military, Coast Guard, and other federal government employees affected by the shutdown to call the company and request payment deferrals. AT&T told customers that if they’re worried about paying their bills on time, it offers postpaid payment deferral options. T-Mobile told Fierce Wireless, "As always, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and we’ll continue to look after them, making sure they stay connected to what matters most."





MobileX customers use Verizon 's 4G LTE and 5G network. It does offer an option called the "Gold Network" that gives MobileX subscribers higher data priority on the Verizon network.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US! Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15 Pre-order now

Times are difficult for many U.S. citizens who have lost their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits because of the current government shutdown. Known as SNAP, this program provides low-income citizens with what are known as food stamps that are used to help pay for their groceries. These households are being forced to scrape together money that might have gone to pay other bills in order to pay for food. This makes it tough for some impacted families to keep their wireless service active.