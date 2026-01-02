Microsoft doesn't seem keen on letting you ditch Edge for OpenAI's Atlas browser

Microsoft wants you to stick with its Edge browser





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Microsoft definitely wants more users to start using its browser, and for that, it relies on two main strategies. The first is obviously to introduce more exciting features to Edge, and the second is to prompt you about these features whenever you try to download the Chrome browser.









Recommended For You Do a simple "download Chrome" search in the Edge browser using the Bing search engine, and you'll see a "Promoted by Microsoft" banner at the top of the search results highlighting the benefits of Edge over Chrome. Visit the Chrome download page in Edge, and a pop-up will appear out of nowhere once, asking you to stay with Edge.





The Redmond giant is reportedly working on implementing a similar strategy for situations where users try to download the ChatGPT Atlas browser through Edge. I say this because three new flags have reportedly been spotted in Edge Canary, which appear similar to the ones that intercept Chrome downloads in Edge. Here are those three flags:

msEdgeAtlasDownloadBingReferrerHideIntercept

msEdgeAtlasDownloadIntercept

msEdgeAtlasDownloadInterceptTreatmentParam



If you look closely, it's quite easy to understand what each of these flags does. I believe the first one checks whether you're searching for the ChatGPT Atlas browser in Microsoft Edge, with Microsoft Bing set as your search engine. Similar to what happens when you search for Chrome, you'll likely see a dedicated section in the search results highlighting the benefits of Edge over the Atlas browser.





The second flag will likely act as an intercept that activates when you visit the download page of the ChatGPT Atlas browser. The last flag contains the term "TreatmentParam," which, in experimental contexts, generally refers to the parameters defining what message is shown to users when the intercept is triggered. In this case, it likely indicates which banner or pop-up will appear on the user's screen when they attempt to download the Atlas browser through Edge.

What is the default browser on your desktop? Google Chrome. 32.84% Microsoft Edge. 23.88% Brave. 10.45% Mozilla Firefox. 26.87% Opera. 1.49% Safari. 4.48% Vote 67 Votes

ChatGPT Atlas isn't available for Windows yet



The craziest part is that Microsoft has added these flags even though the OpenAI browser is still in development for Windows. The AI browser is currently available only on macOS. This move clearly indicates that the Redmond giant doesn't want to lose its browser market share to another competitor.



The craziest part is that Microsoft has added these flags even though the OpenAI browser is still in development for Windows. The AI browser is currently available only on macOS. This move clearly indicates that the Redmond giant doesn't want to lose its browser market share to another competitor.





As I mentioned above, Microsoft mainly works on two strategies to attract more users to its browser – bringing new features and reminding users about them when they try to download any other browser. The company seems to have already taken care of the second strategy by proactively adding the flags that will intercept Atlas downloads. And now, to adhere to its first strategy, I'm quite certain that it will introduce more AI features to Edge.

The browser already has plenty of AI features, such as built-in Copilot support, an AI theme generator, a tab organizer, and more. But to compete with Atlas, which is a complete AI browser, Edge will need to have more advanced AI features. For instance, Atlas comes with an Agent Mode that performs multi-step tasks like filling out forms using AI without requiring any intervention from your side.





The main question, however, remains whether current Microsoft Edge users will prefer the approach of Edge turning into a more advanced AI browser or not. This concern arises because Firefox users recently spoke out against Mozilla's CEO's intention to introduce more AI features to the browser. Whether a similar reaction will occur with Edge is something only time will tell.

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