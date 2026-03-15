Meta's AI plans are forcing it to make a move its employees don't want to be a part of

This might not be a good time to be a Meta employee. Reports indicate that the tech company is thinking about laying off up to 20% of its workforce . Meta executives have started telling senior leaders to get ready for layoffs by coming up with plans for the company that would be put in place once the pink slips start to get handed out. A possible date for the job cuts is unknown.

Meta could lay off as many as 15,800 employees





Meta's latest filings from the end of 2025 show headcount at 79,000. A 20% cut to the payroll would result in the loss of 15,800 jobs. If Meta does eliminate that many employees, it would be the company's largest workforce reduction since it laid off more than 21,000 employees during Meta's restructuring in 2022-2023. That period was called "The year of efficiency," by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.





The company told Reuters that earlier reports referencing layoffs at Meta as high as 20% were "speculative reporting about theoretical approaches." The rumored layoffs are not taking place in a vacuum. Meta plans on spending a whopping $600 billion on AI Data Center infrastructure by 2028 and is offering lucrative contract packages in an attempt to hire away top AI researchers for a new superintelligence team.









Other tech firms have been doing the same thing. In February, financial tech firm Block eliminated half of its workforce as CEO Jack Dorsey said that AI tools help companies stay in business with a much smaller number of workers. Meta shares declined during Friday's regular trading session by $24.47 or 3.83% to $613.71. In after hours trading, the shares declined an additional $2.75 or .45% to $610.96. That places Meta closer to its 52-week high of $796.25 than its 52-week low of $479.80.

Meta-owned Threads set a record as the fastest growing consumer app on record





Interestingly, Meta's "X-competitor" Threads is the fastest-growing consumer application ever released topping the old record holder of ChatGPT. Threads reached 100 million users in just five days. Besides Threads, Meta owns messaging app WhatsApp, social media/networking app Instagram, and social media app Facebook. In October 2021, the company that was known as Facebook, which also owned Instagram and WhatsApp, changed its name to Meta



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As of the current month, Threads has over 450 million users. This makes it a legitimate thread to "X whch has 550 milliion to 600 users." In fact, on mobile platforms, Threads has surpassed X in the number of daily active users each platform attracts. In January 2026, X had 125 million DAU compared to Threads' 141.5 million.





Zuckerberg said that he changed the name of the company because continuing to call it Facebook was not a valid reflection of what the company now does.