MediaTek’s latest chipset for flagships promises significant performance boosts
It’s been six months since MediaTek announced its top-tier chipset, Dimensity 9200, and the company revealed yet another powerful chipset for flagship smartphones, Dimensity 9200+. According to MediaTek, the new chipset is an evolution of Dimensity 9200 and brings some significant performance upgrades without increasing power consumption.
Another important improvement over the previous chipset is a 17% boost of the chipset’s ARM Immortalis-G715 GPU (graphics processing unit). Other highlights of the new Dimensity 9200+ chipset include support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3, as well as a 4CC-CA 5G Release-16 modem that can switch between long-reach sub-6GHz and super-fast mmWave connections on the fly.
But that’s not all! MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200+ chipset includes a very powerful flagship image signal processor, and better power efficiency technologies. Here is the full list of key features of the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+:
The best news is that the first smartphones powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ are expected to arrive in May 2023, so new announcements should be just around the corner.
First off, the Dimensity 9200+ supports higher clock speeds than its predecessor, as it combines one core ARM Cortex-X3 operating at up to 3.35GHz, three ARM Cortex-A715 cores running at up to 3.0GHz, and four ARM Cortex-A510 efficiency cores at 2.0GHz.
Another important improvement over the previous chipset is a 17% boost of the chipset’s ARM Immortalis-G715 GPU (graphics processing unit). Other highlights of the new Dimensity 9200+ chipset include support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3, as well as a 4CC-CA 5G Release-16 modem that can switch between long-reach sub-6GHz and super-fast mmWave connections on the fly.
- HyperEngine 6.0 – further improving the gaming experience with adaptive performance technology capable of sustaining high framerates and minimizing latency.
- Second Generation TSMC 4nm-class process – ideal for ultra-slim designs in a variety of form factors.
- Sixth generation AI Processing Unit (APU 690) – efficiently powers AI-noise reduction and AI-super resolution tasks, and creates truly cinematic video through real-time focus and Bokeh adjustments.
- MediaTek Imagiq 890 – powerful flagship image signal processor that supports captivating capture, providing bright, sharp images and videos even in low-light scenarios.
- MediaTek MiraVision 890 – display technology with adaptive refresh rate technology and motion blur reduction for a fluid user experience.
- MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0 – power efficiency technologies to optimize battery life for all 5G connection conditions.
The best news is that the first smartphones powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ are expected to arrive in May 2023, so new announcements should be just around the corner.
Things that are NOT allowed: