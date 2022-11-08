MediaTek announces its Snapdragon killer with WiFi 7 and ray tracing
MediaTek teased its new flagship processor last week, and now the company has officially unveiled the new-gen silicon. The Dimensity 9200 is set to challenge the big guys such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and A16 Bionic, and it clearly has the hardware to go for at least an attempt.
The new contender is one of the first systems on a chip to use the ARMv9 architecture, consisting of a big Cortex-X3 core, three smaller Cortex-A715 performance cores, and four low-power Cortex-A510 efficiency cores.
The said GPU is called Immortalis G-715, a brand-new ARM chip that comes with hardware ray tracing, better bandwidth, and a whopping 32% performance increase compared to the GPU in Dimensity 9000, while consuming 41% less power.
The first devices with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 onboard should start arriving toward the end of this year, mainly from Chinese manufacturers. And while these numbers look promising, at least on paper, we’ll have to wait for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to see if the tide has shifted in the high-end mobile processors segment.
This configuration is said to offer between 10 and 15% performance boost over its predecessor - the Dimensity 9000 with much better gains in efficiency - up to 25%. Performance isn’t the only ace up the Dimensity 9200 sleeve - the platform is also one of the first to support WiFi 7, and the Graphics Processing Unit comes with much bigger gains, and ray tracing support.
Dimensity 9200 specs sheet
On the ISP (image signal processing) front we have the Imagiq 890 chip - the first to support RGBW camera sensors, so expect better low-light performance from smartphones equipped with this silicon as well.
