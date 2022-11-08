MediaTek announces its Snapdragon killer with WiFi 7 and ray tracing



The said GPU is called Immortalis G-715, a brand-new ARM chip that comes with hardware ray tracing, better bandwidth, and a whopping 32% performance increase compared to the GPU in Dimensity 9000, while consuming 41% less power.



On the ISP (image signal processing) front we have the Imagiq 890 chip - the first to support RGBW camera sensors, so expect better low-light performance from smartphones equipped with this silicon as well.



The first devices with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 onboard should start arriving toward the end of this year, mainly from Chinese manufacturers. And while these numbers look promising, at least on paper, we’ll have to wait for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to see if the tide has shifted in the high-end mobile processors segment.





