iOS Apple Software updates

How to make it rain on your iPhone to help you fall asleep

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
How to make it rain on your iPhone to help you fall asleep
As usual, Apple has left a nugget of a feature hidden away in the accessibility menu. Last year, Apple placed Sound Recognition on that menu. When your phone hears one of the sounds you toggle on from a list of 15 (including the two additional sounds added this year), you will see a notification. This is a great feature for the hard-of-hearing because the iPhone can inform a user when a fire alarm or a smoke alarm is set off.

Other sounds that the iPhone can recognize and notify the user about include:

  • Cat
  • Dog
  • Appliances
  • Car Horn
  • Door Bell
  • Door Knock
  • Glass Breaking
  • Kettle
  • Water Running
  • Baby Crying
  • Coughing
  • Shouting
To get to the feature, go to Settings > Accessibility > Sound Recognition >Toggle on Sound Recognition > Tap on Sounds on the same page.

This year, Apple added a feature called Background Sounds that will allow you to hear relaxing sounds like Rain, the Ocean, a Stream, Dark Noise, Bright Noise, and Balanced Noise. This is the sort of sleep aid that you might find at electronics stores. To turn it on go to Settings > Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Background Sounds. You can set the alarm using a volume slider, and have it play or refrain from playing when other media is running.

Many people swear by white noise generators to recreate the sounds of the ocean or rain to help them get to sleep at night. If you have a compatible iPhone model, your handset might be able to help you fall asleep easier.

It's possible that you haven't gone to the Accessibility page in some time. There you will find many audio/visual features that make it easier to use the handset if you have issues with your sight and hearing.

