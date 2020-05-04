Beautiful LG Velvet 5G leaks in hands-on pictures and video revealing the full specs list

While we were expecting a G9 of sorts, LG decided to take a completely different path, and introduce a new Velvet series with what was heretofore rumored as LG G9 specs , like a Snapdragon 765 5G chipset.





What was initially announced as a mid-May unveiling event, got subsequently pulled forward to an online fare on May 7, too, leaving May 15 or thereabouts as the potential LG Velvet release date.





A bunch of teasers, leaks and even a semi-official announcement already previewed the LG Velvet specs and the new " raindrop " rear-facing camera with three imaging sensors and an LED flash arranged vertically in descending order by size and a " symmetrical, flowing form factor " described as " both pleasing to the eye and pleasing to touch ."









Besides the beautiful "raindrop" camera arrangement, we also get to see the white and grey color versions, and the teardrop notch housing the front camera. The resolution of that same selfie shooter has been missing from leaked specs and LG's own teasers so far, but thanks to this latest reveal, we now know every main hardware component hiding inside this pretty body.





LG Velvet specs list:





Display: 6.7" 1080p, 20.5:9 aspect ratio

Processor: Snapdragon 765 5G

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Main cameras: 48MP main + 8MP wide-angle + 5MP depth

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 4300mAh





The sheer use of the Snapdragon 765 chipset with integrated X52 modem instead of the Snapdragon 865 and X55 unit, is expected to slash the price of the upper midrange handsets with this processor with 20%-30%, depending on the rest of the specs.





Not too shabby, and, given that the upper midrange chipset, LG may have chosen the wise path when it comes to 5G phone pricing, too, as with Snapdragon 865 phones it is now bordering on ridiculous









We'd bet on a $599-$699 price closer to the new OnePlus 8 rather than to the S20 or LG V60 . You'd still get 5G connectivity but on a much higher value-for-money basis considering the rest of the specs and the design of the LG Velvet.