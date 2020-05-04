LG Android

Beautiful LG Velvet 5G leaks in hands-on pictures and video revealing the full specs list

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
May 04, 2020, 6:25 AM
Beautiful LG Velvet 5G leaks in hands-on pictures and video revealing the full specs list
While we were expecting a G9 of sorts, LG decided to take a completely different path, and introduce a new Velvet series with what was heretofore rumored as LG G9 specs, like a Snapdragon 765 5G chipset. 

What was initially announced as a mid-May unveiling event, got subsequently pulled forward to an online fare on May 7, too, leaving May 15 or thereabouts as the potential LG Velvet release date.

A bunch of teasers, leaks and even a semi-official announcement already previewed the LG Velvet specs and the new "raindrop" rear-facing camera with three imaging sensors and an LED flash arranged vertically in descending order by size and a "symmetrical, flowing form factor" described as "both pleasing to the eye and pleasing to touch." 

According to LG, the "velvet" naming was chosen to "evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness," hinting at both glass body and some sort of a soft-touch material. Well, the LG Velvet has already received the hands-on design review in Korea, and has been posted in real pictures for the first time with shiny finishes only. Take a look at the final LG Velvet design.


Besides the beautiful "raindrop" camera arrangement, we also get to see the white and grey color versions, and the teardrop notch housing the front camera. The resolution of that same selfie shooter has been missing from leaked specs and LG's own teasers so far, but thanks to this latest reveal, we now know every main hardware component hiding inside this pretty body.

LG Velvet specs list:

  • Display: 6.7" 1080p, 20.5:9 aspect ratio
  • Processor: Snapdragon 765 5G
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB 
  • Main cameras: 48MP main + 8MP wide-angle + 5MP depth
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 4300mAh

The sheer use of the Snapdragon 765 chipset with integrated X52 modem instead of the Snapdragon 865 and X55 unit, is expected to slash the price of the upper midrange handsets with this processor with 20%-30%, depending on the rest of the specs.

Not too shabby, and, given that the upper midrange chipset, LG may have chosen the wise path when it comes to 5G phone pricing, too, as with Snapdragon 865 phones it is now bordering on ridiculous

We'd bet on a $599-$699 price closer to the new OnePlus 8 rather than to the S20 or LG V60. You'd still get 5G connectivity but on a much higher value-for-money basis considering the rest of the specs and the design of the LG Velvet.

Related phones

Velvet
LG Velvet View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless