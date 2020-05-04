Beautiful LG Velvet 5G leaks in hands-on pictures and video revealing the full specs list
While we were expecting a G9 of sorts, LG decided to take a completely different path, and introduce a new Velvet series with what was heretofore rumored as LG G9 specs, like a Snapdragon 765 5G chipset.
A bunch of teasers, leaks and even a semi-official announcement already previewed the LG Velvet specs and the new "raindrop" rear-facing camera with three imaging sensors and an LED flash arranged vertically in descending order by size and a "symmetrical, flowing form factor" described as "both pleasing to the eye and pleasing to touch."
According to LG, the "velvet" naming was chosen to "evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness," hinting at both glass body and some sort of a soft-touch material. Well, the LG Velvet has already received the hands-on design review in Korea, and has been posted in real pictures for the first time with shiny finishes only. Take a look at the final LG Velvet design.
Besides the beautiful "raindrop" camera arrangement, we also get to see the white and grey color versions, and the teardrop notch housing the front camera. The resolution of that same selfie shooter has been missing from leaked specs and LG's own teasers so far, but thanks to this latest reveal, we now know every main hardware component hiding inside this pretty body.
LG Velvet specs list:
- Display: 6.7" 1080p, 20.5:9 aspect ratio
- Processor: Snapdragon 765 5G
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Main cameras: 48MP main + 8MP wide-angle + 5MP depth
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 4300mAh
The sheer use of the Snapdragon 765 chipset with integrated X52 modem instead of the Snapdragon 865 and X55 unit, is expected to slash the price of the upper midrange handsets with this processor with 20%-30%, depending on the rest of the specs.
Not too shabby, and, given that the upper midrange chipset, LG may have chosen the wise path when it comes to 5G phone pricing, too, as with Snapdragon 865 phones it is now bordering on ridiculous.