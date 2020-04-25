T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Android Deals Google

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Apr 25, 2020, 11:01 PM
This story is sponsored by Best Buy. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Google’s Pixels are considered to be among the best cameraphones out there — with Google’s amazing computational power behind their high-resolution sensors, we get sharp details, amazing HDR, and true-to-life colors. Also, some of the best Night Mode shots on a smartphone.

With Best Buy still running its promotion on the Google flagships, there’s never been a better time to nab one. If you go for an unlocked Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, you get a $300 discount right off the bat. With a qualified activation upon purchase, Best Buy will give you an extra $50 off. So, that makes the prices look like this:

Phone
Storage
Price
With qualified activation
Deal Link
Google Pixel 464 GB$499.99 ($300 off!)$449.99Shop at Best Buy
Google Pixel 4128 GB$599.99 ($300 off!)$549.99Shop at Best Buy
Google Pixel 4 XL64 GB$599.99 ($300 off!)$549.99Shop at Best Buy
Google Pixel 4 XL128 GB$699.99 ($300 off!)$649.99Shop at Best Buy

But that’s not all! With the Pixel 3a series, you can spend even less and get access to the same great cameras. Google’s “midrange family” may have downgraded hardware, but rocks the same excellent photography prowess.



Well, Best Buy has a deal for you — the Pixel 3a XL’s huge 6-inch screen makes a great viewfinder for those cameras. And you can get it at $100 off unlocked, with an extra $50 discount with qualified activation. Here’s the link:

Phone
Storage
Price
With qualified activation
Deal Link
Google Pixel 3a XL64 GB$379.99 ($100 off!)$329.99Shop at Best Buy

Best Buy is still here to offer the best deals


Best Buy is always on top of the latest deals and is swift to serve its customers. Its brick and mortar shops might be closed during these trying times, but they still act as mini-warehouses spread across the country. With that coverage, it is quick to deliver items, with orders above $35 coming with free standard shipping.

You can still go up to your local Best Buy and grab your purchase instantly via the new Curbside Pickup service. Set up the pickup through BestBuy.com, the app, or just by calling your local store. Here's the Best Buy page with all the info on Curbside Pickup you need.

Best Buy’s customer support is still there for you, too. Get a virtual consultation before making your purchase decision, or call a Geek Squad member if you need any aftermarket help. Visit this link for more information on virtual consultation.

Related phones

Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 3a XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 2 Reviews
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.4
 Based on 5 Reviews
$450 Google Pixel 4 on
  • Display 5.7 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.3
 Based on 3 Reviews
$550 Google Pixel 4 XL on
  • Display 6.3 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 10

