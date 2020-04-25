The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Google’s Pixels are considered to be among the best cameraphones out there — with Google’s amazing computational power behind their high-resolution sensors, we get sharp details, amazing HDR, and true-to-life colors. Also, some of the best Night Mode shots on a smartphone.
With Best Buy still running its promotion on the Google flagships, there’s never been a better time to nab one. If you go for an unlocked Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, you get a $300 discount right off the bat. With a qualified activation upon purchase, Best Buy will give you an extra $50 off. So, that makes the prices look like this:
But that’s not all! With the Pixel 3a series, you can spend even less and get access to the same great cameras. Google’s “midrange family” may have downgraded hardware, but rocks the same excellent photography prowess.
Well, Best Buy has a deal for you — the Pixel 3a XL’s huge 6-inch screen makes a great viewfinder for those cameras. And you can get it at $100 off unlocked, with an extra $50 discount with qualified activation. Here’s the link:
|Google Pixel 4
|64 GB
|$499.99 ($300 off!)
|$449.99
|Google Pixel 4
|128 GB
|$599.99 ($300 off!)
|$549.99
|Google Pixel 4 XL
|64 GB
|$599.99 ($300 off!)
|$549.99
|Google Pixel 4 XL
|128 GB
|$699.99 ($300 off!)
|$649.99
|Google Pixel 3a XL
|64 GB
|$379.99 ($100 off!)
|$329.99
