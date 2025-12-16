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LG brings Microsoft Copilot to its smart TVs, and there's no way to uninstall it even if you want to

Stop forcing AI everywhere, please.

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Microsoft Copilot app on the home screen of an LG Smart TV.
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LG has added the Microsoft Copilot app to some of its smart TVs without providing an option to uninstall it.

AI is now being forced upon us


At CES 2025, LG confirmed its plans to introduce Microsoft's AI assistant to its smart TVs in the near future. Most of us expected it to arrive as a third-party app, similar to Netflix or YouTube, that could be uninstalled. However, LG has surprised everyone by launching it as a system component app that cannot be uninstalled by any means.

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Multiple LG TV owners confirmed in a Reddit post that the AI app was automatically added to their TV home screens after downloading a recent webOS update. The only thing they can do with the app is hide it. The uninstallation option for other AI features on LG TVs, such as voice recognition and personalization, does exist.

Yes, the Copilot app will quietly sit in one corner if you don't log in to it, but users are mainly criticizing the company for introducing yet another piece of bloatware to the already crowded interface of its smart TVs. An uninstall option would have given users the choice to remove the app if they didn't plan to use it on their device.

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The TV manufacturer hasn't deeply integrated the AI assistant into its smart TVs. Instead, opening the Copilot app takes you to the web version of the Copilot service, where you can ask general questions to the AI. The unavailability of an uninstallation option is definitely not acceptable, but LG might not have faced this level of backlash if the AI assistant had been deeply integrated into the TV and offered unique features, such as personalized viewing experiences for different users based on their viewing habits.

Interestingly, LG isn't the only TV company forcing an AI app on its users. Google's AI chatbot, Gemini, also comes built into the latest TCL models. The 2025 Samsung TV models, such as the Flame lineup, Micro RGB, and others, come with Microsoft Copilot preinstalled. Surprisingly, there's no option to uninstall the app on Samsung TVs either.

A new content monitoring feature has also been enabled by default



In addition to introducing the non-removable Copilot app, LG has added a new option called Live Plus in its settings, which, for some reason, is enabled by default. According to the option's description on the TV, it tracks your viewing habits and uses that data to recommend relevant content and ads. Essentially, enabling this feature means you're giving LG permission to sell your viewing data to advertisers so they can show you targeted ads.

LG has been kind enough to provide the option to disable at least this feature. To do this, navigate to Settings > General > Additional Settings, and then turn off the Live Plus toggle. The introduction of options like this suggests that, after smartphones, smart TVs are now slowly becoming platforms for data collection and advertising.

Which gadgets do you mainly use AI applications on in your daily life?
Smartphones.
18.75%
Laptops or computers.
18.75%
I don't use any AI apps at all.
62.5%
16 Votes

Nobody asked for this integration


AI in smartphones is a great addition. At one point, I would've agreed that there's a huge demand for Copilot-powered PCs as well. But who even asked for AI on TVs? The addition of AI tools to almost every tech gadget suggests that companies are trying to impose AI features on consumers in every possible way.

If I have to ask AI a question, I'll simply pick up my Pixel 10 smartphone, open Gemini, and ask it, even if it's for a recommendation on what to watch on TV. I really don't see myself turning on my TV just to use the same AI feature I can already access on my smartphone. Overall, I think using AI features is more convenient on a smartphone or laptop than on a smart TV, at least for now.

All that said, LG hasn't commented on this matter yet. It will be interesting to see whether the company continues to offer Copilot as a non-removable app on its smart TVs even after facing such backlash, or if an option to uninstall the AI app will be made available in a future webOS update.

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Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
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