This Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) bundle sells for cheap at Amazon right now
Don’t you hate having to cough up extra money for tablet accessories? A sweet Amazon deal on the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) comes to your rescue. Right now, the merchant sells this tablet alongside its compatible accessories – the Precision Pen and the Keyboard – at an irresistible markdown of 20%.

In other words, Amazon lets you grab a solid tablet with not one but two productivity-enhancing accessories for under $300. While that isn’t the best price we’ve ever seen for the Lenovo tablet bundle, it’s still a great option for bargain hunters who want it all. If you need more horsepower, we suggest you browse other early Black Friday tablet deals.

Scoop up the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) with Precision Pen and Keyboard at 20% off

The Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 is now on sale at Amazon. The merchant lets you save 20% on the 2023-released Lenovo slate. It throws the Precision Pen and the Keyboard into the picture, making this bundle deal truly amazing. Don't miss out.
$74 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


While the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) isn’t among the best tablets on the market, it’s still perfect for casual browsing through the web or watching your favorite movies and videos. The TÜV-certified 11.5-inch 2K display ensures your eyes won’t feel weird even after extensive binge-watching sessions.

Lenovo didn’t cut corners in the audio department, either. You get a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos on deck, bringing you closer to your favorite TV characters.

With an octa-core processor, the Lenovo tablet is capable of handling different everyday tasks with ease. While we wouldn’t advise testing it with heavy work-related apps, it supports split-screen mode. This one can help you get more things done at the same time. Don’t forget to include the accessories into the routine for quick note-taking and more.

What if you want to use your Windows PC without being stranded on a desk? Lenovo Freestyle is here to help. The handy feature lets you turn your Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 into an additional monitor for your PC. You can also use the Precision Pen to edit content directly on your computer via the slate.

This bad boy runs on Android 12L out of the box. Lenovo has committed to three years of security updates plus two OS updates. As for its battery, the manufacturer claims the 7,700mAh battery can keep the lights on for up to 10 hours between charges.
