Hardcore gamers can now get the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 at a crazy $225 discount using these tricks

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3
Designed for both "console-defying" mobile gaming and top-notch entertainment on the go, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 was never overpriced, fetching $499.99 back at the time of its US launch in January.

Instead of going down, that list price actually went up to $549.99 since then, although the 8.8-inch slate was also substantially discounted many times in recent months for various periods of time. Believe it or not, the most substantial discount is available after Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025, knocking the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse down to a simply irresistible and presumably unbeatable $324.89.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3

$324 89
$549 99
$225 off (41%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included, CYBERLIVEDEAL and EXTRAFIVE Promo Codes Required
Buy at Lenovo

If you're still seeing the Legion Tab Gen 3 listed at its Black Friday price of $379.99 upon accessing the device manufacturer's official US website, worry not, as there's an easy way to save an additional 55 bucks and make sure you keep your Christmas spending to an absolute minimum.

All you have to do is enter the "CYBERLIVEDEAL" and "EXTRAFIVE" promo codes (one at a time, of course) in the respective box that will show up after you add the tablet to your cart, and yes, I checked, the two can be combined (just as they can if you're interested in buying the slightly lower-cost and significantly larger Lenovo Idea Tab Pro instead).

Compared to that 13-inch model, as well as most other tablets from other brands available in the same sub-$400 price bracket, the compact Legion Tab Gen 3 is faster, cooler, and generally better-equipped to handle lengthy gaming sessions.


Your favorite games will be silky smooth thanks to the 165Hz refresh rate technology of that 8.8-inch screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, and with a proprietary Legion ColdFront Vapor Chamber cooling system, the surprisingly affordable tablet promises not to run too hot on you. 

Now, granted, the 6,550mAh battery is unlikely to be able to keep up with more than a few hours of super-intensive gaming, but the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 amazingly comes with a blazing fast 65W charger in the box as standard to get you back in action without delay. Oh, and your 325 bucks are somehow enough to get you both 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space as well, which is more than what many $400+ Android tablets currently have to offer.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.
