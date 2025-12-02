iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Trending:

Super-enhanced Lenovo Idea Tab Pro discount makes the 13-inch mid-ranger a holiday must-buy

Who said big tablets need to sell for sky-high prices after Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Tablets Deals Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro
Are you still looking for the perfect Christmas gift (on a budget) for an Android tablet enthusiast? The 13-inch Lenovo Idea Tab Pro might be right for you, defying your expectations of what a gargantuan slate should cost after not one and not two, but three different discounts you can currently combine with relative ease.

This is an extremely well-balanced mid-ranger that's normally priced at a pretty reasonable $389.99 with a handy Lenovo Tab Pen Plus bundled in, and after dropping to $279.99 for Black Friday, it can incredibly be yours for as little as $222.29 right now.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro

$222 29
$389 99
$168 off (43%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 12.7-Inch LCD Screen with 2944 x 1840 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Android 14, MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Processor, 10,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging Support, Quad JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Luna Grey Color, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus Included, CYBERLIVEDEAL and EXTRAFIVE Promo Codes Required
Buy at Lenovo

All you need to do is add the device to your cart on Lenovo's official US website and put in two e-coupon codes before completing your order. You'll obviously have to do that one step at a time, but the "CYBERLIVEDEAL" and "EXTRAFIVE" codes can be combined (at least if you hurry), making the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro almost unbelievably affordable after both Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025.

Technically, this outstanding new holiday deal seems to still be a part of Lenovo's Cyber Monday sales event, so you may want to take advantage of it as soon as possible. I honestly don't know when it will expire, but I can guarantee it won't last forever because... it's simply too good.


I mean, $222.29 for a 13-inch (well, technically, 12.7-inch) screen with a resolution of 2944 x 1840 pixels, a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage space, four JBL speakers, "all-day" battery life, and a built-in stylus?! 

That's probably the best value proposition I've seen in the entire tablet market this holiday shopping season, and I'm pretty sure no one will be able to eclipse it by the end of the year. Not Lenovo, not Samsung, not Google, and definitely not Apple. That's the Adrian Diaconescu guarantee, and you can take it to the bank. No refunds, though.

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15307 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 16

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer four and a half reasons to upgrade and one reason to steer clear
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully
T-Mobile reps spill the beans on how to avoid dealing with the T-Life app, so read carefully

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless