You have 24 hours to get Apple's brilliant AirPods Pro 3 at their lowest ever price
Probably the best wireless earbuds in the world (at least for Apple fans) are on sale at a killer price for a limited time.
Unlike the very familiar-looking Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, the third-gen AirPods Pro brought a revised design to the table a few months ago in addition to massive noise cancellation and battery life improvements over the 2022 edition and a couple of all-new groundbreaking features.
Despite all those major upgrades, Apple managed to keep the $249.99 list price of its best wireless earbuds unchanged, and incredibly enough, that dropped to $219.99 and then $199.99 within just a couple of months of the AirPods Pro 3's US release.
Naturally, the best early deals went away after Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas, but surprise, surprise, the highest discount on record is back... for a super-limited time. That's right, you have today and only today to save 50 bucks on these heart rate-tracking bad boys at Best Buy.
Your $200 will buy you not just a super-handy health monitoring tool (during workouts) in your ears, but quite possibly, the world's greatest active noise cancellation experience as well (at least for headphones this tiny). In addition to that, the AirPods Pro 3's battery life is rated at a whopping eight hours of uninterrupted music playback (with ANC enabled), which you can bump up to as much as 24 hours with the bundled charging case.
The AirPods Pro 3 will probably be more comfortable to wear for a longer period of time than their forerunners. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Then you have virtually unrivaled overall sound quality, solid IP57 sweat and water resistance, guaranteed all-day comfort courtesy of a new design focused on making the AirPods Pros fit your ears better than ever before, and perhaps most impressively, a Live Translation feature that... doesn't quite work as advertised yet, but definitely shows promise for the future.
In short, these are arguably the greatest wireless earbuds you can currently use alongside your iPhone, and if you hurry, they can be yours at an essentially unbeatable price. What's not to love about Best Buy's latest deal of the day?
