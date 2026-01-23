Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

You have 24 hours to get Apple's brilliant AirPods Pro 3 at their lowest ever price

Probably the best wireless earbuds in the world (at least for Apple fans) are on sale at a killer price for a limited time.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Apple Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Apple AirPods Pro 3
Unlike the very familiar-looking Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, the third-gen AirPods Pro brought a revised design to the table a few months ago in addition to massive noise cancellation and battery life improvements over the 2022 edition and a couple of all-new groundbreaking features.

Despite all those major upgrades, Apple managed to keep the $249.99 list price of its best wireless earbuds unchanged, and incredibly enough, that dropped to $219.99 and then $199.99 within just a couple of months of the AirPods Pro 3's US release.

Apple AirPods Pro 3

$199 99
$249 99
True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White
Expired

Naturally, the best early deals went away after Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas, but surprise, surprise, the highest discount on record is back... for a super-limited time. That's right, you have today and only today to save 50 bucks on these heart rate-tracking bad boys at Best Buy.

Your $200 will buy you not just a super-handy health monitoring tool (during workouts) in your ears, but quite possibly, the world's greatest active noise cancellation experience as well (at least for headphones this tiny). In addition to that, the AirPods Pro 3's battery life is rated at a whopping eight hours of uninterrupted music playback (with ANC enabled), which you can bump up to as much as 24 hours with the bundled charging case.

Recommended For You


Then you have virtually unrivaled overall sound quality, solid IP57 sweat and water resistance, guaranteed all-day comfort courtesy of a new design focused on making the AirPods Pros fit your ears better than ever before, and perhaps most impressively, a Live Translation feature that... doesn't quite work as advertised yet, but definitely shows promise for the future.

In short, these are arguably the greatest wireless earbuds you can currently use alongside your iPhone, and if you hurry, they can be yours at an essentially unbeatable price. What's not to love about Best Buy's latest deal of the day?
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15654 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 1

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Foldable iPhone seemingly inspires another manufacturer after Samsung’s Galaxy Z “Wide Fold”
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra proves that flashy new colors are in with fans
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra proves that flashy new colors are in with fans
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless