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The Lenovo Idea Tab is a no-brainer at Amazon right now

This is your chance to grab a capable device with AI features for less than $180!

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Lenovo Idea Tab with a case and a stylus on a white background.
View now at Amazon
Earlier this week, Amazon slashed 20% off the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus, bringing it below the $200 mark. And now, it has something for users seeking a more compact (and cheaper) alternative. Possibly for a short while, it offers a 28% markdown on the 11-inch Idea Tab, making it a dream come true for users on a budget.

Lenovo Idea Tab, 256GB: save 28% now

$70 off (28%)
Amazon's exclusive sale brings the Lenovo Idea Tab to a much lower price. Right now, the device is down by 28% in its 8/256GB variant, making it a solid choice for users on a budget. It ships with a free folio case and a Lenovo Tab Pen.
Buy at Amazon
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I’m not talking about the base storage variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage, by the way. You’re getting the 8/256GB variant with an included stylus and a folio case, all for just under $180. That’s clearly a very compelling deal, and it’s also exclusive. At the time of writing, only Best Buy is selling the model at a lower price, offering a significantly more modest $20 price cut.

While it has an 11-inch display, just like the Galaxy Tab S11, this option clearly isn’t in the same league as Samsung’s flagship device. However, it’s a compelling rival to the Galaxy Tab A9+, packing a quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos and a sharp 2.5K resolution.

The Lenovo slate also delivers more storage capacity at a decidedly lower price. For context, the 128GB Tab A9+ is now available for about $200 at Amazon, and it doesn’t come with a stylus.

With its MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, this Android tablet is perfect for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and more. It’s ideal for study, too, offering some smart features like Lenovo AI Note and Circle to Search.

And with Android 15 right out of the box and two OS upgrades down the line, this budget-friendly tablet becomes an even smarter choice. Factor in the 12-hour battery life, and you’ve got one of the best Galaxy Tab A9+ alternatives.

The best part? While already affordable at $250 for the 8/256GB model, the Lenovo Idea Tab is now practically a no-brainer with Amazon’s ongoing sale. Grab yours now at 28% off and get a free Lenovo Tab Pen and a folio case.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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