The Lenovo Idea Tab is a no-brainer at Amazon right now
This is your chance to grab a capable device with AI features for less than $180!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Amazon slashed 20% off the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus, bringing it below the $200 mark. And now, it has something for users seeking a more compact (and cheaper) alternative. Possibly for a short while, it offers a 28% markdown on the 11-inch Idea Tab, making it a dream come true for users on a budget.Earlier this week,
I’m not talking about the base storage variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage, by the way. You’re getting the 8/256GB variant with an included stylus and a folio case, all for just under $180. That’s clearly a very compelling deal, and it’s also exclusive. At the time of writing, only Best Buy is selling the model at a lower price, offering a significantly more modest $20 price cut.
The Lenovo slate also delivers more storage capacity at a decidedly lower price. For context, the 128GB Tab A9+ is now available for about $200 at Amazon, and it doesn’t come with a stylus.
With its MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, this Android tablet is perfect for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and more. It’s ideal for study, too, offering some smart features like Lenovo AI Note and Circle to Search.
The best part? While already affordable at $250 for the 8/256GB model, the Lenovo Idea Tab is now practically a no-brainer with Amazon’s ongoing sale. Grab yours now at 28% off and get a free Lenovo Tab Pen and a folio case.
Recommended For You
I’m not talking about the base storage variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage, by the way. You’re getting the 8/256GB variant with an included stylus and a folio case, all for just under $180. That’s clearly a very compelling deal, and it’s also exclusive. At the time of writing, only Best Buy is selling the model at a lower price, offering a significantly more modest $20 price cut.
While it has an 11-inch display, just like the Galaxy Tab S11, this option clearly isn’t in the same league as Samsung’s flagship device. However, it’s a compelling rival to the Galaxy Tab A9+, packing a quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos and a sharp 2.5K resolution.
The Lenovo slate also delivers more storage capacity at a decidedly lower price. For context, the 128GB Tab A9+ is now available for about $200 at Amazon, and it doesn’t come with a stylus.
With its MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, this Android tablet is perfect for everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and more. It’s ideal for study, too, offering some smart features like Lenovo AI Note and Circle to Search.
And with Android 15 right out of the box and two OS upgrades down the line, this budget-friendly tablet becomes an even smarter choice. Factor in the 12-hour battery life, and you’ve got one of the best Galaxy Tab A9+ alternatives.
The best part? While already affordable at $250 for the 8/256GB model, the Lenovo Idea Tab is now practically a no-brainer with Amazon’s ongoing sale. Grab yours now at 28% off and get a free Lenovo Tab Pen and a folio case.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
27 Feb, 2026Lenovo's Idea Tab Pro is an unbelievably good bargain at just $249.99
16 Feb, 2026Lenovo's Yoga Tab is a dream come true at a massive $180 off
10 Feb, 2026Doorbuster sale brings the Lenovo Tab One back to its Black Friday price
04 Feb, 2026The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is $130 off, making it a must-have for many
03 Feb, 2026This improved Yoga Tab Plus promo at Lenovo saves you $300 — don't miss it
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: