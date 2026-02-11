Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The Lenovo Idea Tab is still a budget delight at just $139.99

The slate brings a lot to the table at its current price, so don't miss out!

We recently reported on a deal for the Lenovo Idea Tab that made it the perfect choice for shoppers looking for a low-cost Android tablet. The official Lenovo store was selling the model with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM for just $139.99, which was a whole $90 off its usual cost. This turned the tablet into an unmissable purchase, worth adding to your cart and buying without any hesitation.

Lenovo Idea Tab: Save $90 at Lenovo!

$139 99
$229 99
$90 off (39%)
The Lenovo Idea Tab is selling at a sweet $90 discount at the official store, allowing you to treat yourself to one for just $139.99. With its Dimensity 6300 and a 11-inch 2.5K display, the slate not only delivers good enough performance for daily tasks but also offers a pleasant viewing experience on the cheap. Act fast and save today!
Buy at Lenovo


The reason I am telling you all this is that Lenovo is still offering the same $90 discount on its Idea Tab right now. In other words, this post you’re currently reading is Lady Luck giving you a second chance to save big on one of the best budget tablets out there and enjoy speedy performance at a bargain price.

While it’s no powerhouse, the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset on deck is capable enough to handle your St. Valentine’s gift hunt and binge-watching PhoneArena’s latest YouTube videos without breaking a sweat. Of course, you might notice stutters if you use it for running demanding apps or games, but it handles day-to-day stuff with flying colors.

Surprisingly, it also delivers quite the viewing experience for a tablet under $140. It rocks an 11-inch IPS display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution backed by quad speakers with Dolby Atmos tuning. If that’s not enough, the screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate, making everything feel more responsive—and the tablet much faster than it actually is. It has only 500 nits of peak brightness, though, so you may have a hard time using it in direct sunlight. But don’t worry, you’ll see everything clearly indoors. All of that is powered by a 7,040mAh battery, which packs enough juice for the whole day.

So, yeah! The Lenovo Idea Tab is definitely worth grabbing at its current price at the official store. So, act fast and save now before it’s too late!

