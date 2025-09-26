Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 gets massive $120 discount

The speaker is just unmissable at its current price, so act fast and save while you can!

We recently shared that Woot is offering a massive 42% discount on the JBL Xtreme 4, letting you score one for just $219.95. While this is an unmissable opportunity to grab one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market at a bargain price, it’s worth noting that Woot ships it with its own 90-day limited guarantee instead of the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Of course, we still urge you to get a brand-new JBL Xtreme 4 for 42% off while you can, but if you want a powerful JBL speaker that comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty, you may want to check out this deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 instead.

JBL Xtreme 3: Save $120 at Walmart!

$209 95
$329 95
$120 off (36%)
A third-party seller at Walmart is offering a massive $120 discount on the JBL Xtreme 3, allowing you to get one for just under $210. The speaker delivers a loud sound, and has solid durability. It's dust-proof and can even survive full submersion in water. So, don't waste time—save now!
Buy at Walmart


Right now, a third-party seller at Walmart is offering a $120 discount on the model in Blue, letting you grab one for $209.95. Given that its usual cost is around $330, this is definitely an unmissable opportunity to upgrade your listening experience. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so be sure to pull the trigger while it’s still available.

Clearly, the JBL Xtreme 3 is an older device, so you might be on the fence about getting one. But while it may not be the latest model, it still delivers loud sound, making it a solid pick for parties. You can also pair it with other speakers via PartyBoost for an even bigger audio experience.

Its durability is also top-notch. Thanks to its IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it has complete protection against dust particles and can withstand water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. That’s great if you tend to use it for beach parties or near a pool when summer comes back.

As for battery life, it can last up to 15 hours before requiring a recharge. More importantly, it can charge your phone while blasting songs, so you’ll have a great-sounding power bank in a way.

All in all, we believe the JBL Xtreme 3 is absolutely worth getting. So, don’t hesitate—save while you can!

