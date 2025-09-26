Extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 gets massive $120 discount

JBL Xtreme 3: Save $120 at Walmart! $209 95 $329 95 $120 off (36%) A third-party seller at Walmart is offering a massive $120 discount on the JBL Xtreme 3, allowing you to get one for just under $210. The speaker delivers a loud sound, and has solid durability. It's dust-proof and can even survive full submersion in water. So, don't waste time—save now! Buy at Walmart



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

Right now, a third-party seller at Walmart is offering a $120 discount on the model in Blue, letting you grab one for $209.95. Given that its usual cost is around $330, this is definitely an unmissable opportunity to upgrade your listening experience. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so be sure to pull the trigger while it’s still available.Clearly, the JBL Xtreme 3 is an older device, so you might be on the fence about getting one. But while it may not be the latest model, it still delivers loud sound, making it a solid pick for parties. You can also pair it with other speakers via PartyBoost for an even bigger audio experience.Its durability is also top-notch. Thanks to its IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it has complete protection against dust particles and can withstand water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. That’s great if you tend to use it for beach parties or near a pool when summer comes back.As for battery life, it can last up to 15 hours before requiring a recharge. More importantly, it can charge your phone while blasting songs, so you’ll have a great-sounding power bank in a way.All in all, we believe the JBL Xtreme 3 is absolutely worth getting. So, don’t hesitate—save while you can!