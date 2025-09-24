Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

This is your chance to grab the feature-rich JBL Tour Pro 3 for 24% off at Amazon

Few wireless earbuds come with so many features, and with this Amazon deal, the JBL Tour Pro 3 are a much easier pick.

Deals
Missed Amazon’s Prime-exclusive promo on the JBL Tour Pro 2? No worries — the successor is now available at a fantastic 24% discount! That means you can get the feature-rich Tour Pro 3 for about $250 instead of nearly $330.

The JBL Tour Pro 3 are 24% off right now

$80 off (24%)
The JBL Tour Pro 3 offer high-class features, premium audio quality, comfortable fit, and solid battery life. While they're quite pricey usually, you can now get them for a solid 24% off on Amazon. Don't pass up this chance to save big.
As far as we know, these impressive wireless earbuds don’t go on sale too often, which makes the current promo all the more exciting. So, if you’ve always wanted a pair of earbuds with a top-tier charging case and various extras, now’s your chance to save. Just note that the model in Latte may not stay at this price for long.

But what’s so good about these earbuds to make them a worthwhile AirPods Pro 3 or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro alternative? For one thing, the Tour Pro 3 feature a smart case that lets you fully control and customize your experience without having to take your phone out of your pocket. Things like ANC adjustments, call handling, battery life checkups, message viewing, and more are all easily accessible on the 1.57-inch touchscreen.

On top of that, these wireless buds feature premium ANC. When you turn it on, unwanted distractions like chatter, AC humming, and traffic fade into the background, giving you a much more immersive audio experience. Speaking of which, these high-end buds offer JBL Spatial 360 audio with head tracking, designed to make your listening experience more natural and lifelike — as if the sound is coming from all around you.

When it comes to battery life, these fellas don’t disappoint. With ANC off, you can expect a total playtime of 44 hours with the case. If you don’t want distractions, though, you’d probably keep the noise cancellation on all the time. Even then, you can get up to eight hours of music from the earbuds, plus three full charges from the case.

However you look at it, these wireless earbuds are truly amazing. The best part? They’re available at a rare 24% discount on Amazon in both colors, making them a fantastic bargain ahead of Prime Day.

