Prime Big Deal Days comes early with a killer JBL Tour Pro 2 deal — save 56% now

Want earbuds with a smart charging case for less than $110? Grab the JBL Tour Pro 2 at Amazon, now 56% off with Prime.

Prime Big Deal Days dates were just announced yesterday, but Amazon isn’t making you wait until October 7 to grab an incredibly good JBL Tour Pro 2 bargain. Believe it or not, these wireless earbuds with a smart charging case are already on sale for a massive 56% off their original ~$250 price. That lets Prime members save a hefty $140, though probably not for long.

JBL Tour Pro 2: now under $110 with Prime

$140 off (56%)
Prime Big Deal Days might still be a few weeks away, but this early-birdie promo is way too good to miss. Right now, Amazon sells the JBL Tour Pro 2 for a massive 56% off, bringing them just under $110. This is a Prime-exclusive deal.
Buy at Amazon

While we’ve seen various discounts for these puppies, this epic 56% discount is a first. And with no matching offers at Best Buy or Walmart, this promo looks even more exciting. If you’re feeling tempted, this is your pre-Prime Day chance to save big, so don’t miss it.

The Tour Pro 2 certainly aren’t as popular as the AirPods Pro 2, and they’re not the latest iteration of JBL’s Tour Pro models. However, with the Apple earbuds currently costing about $200 and no available discounts on the $330 Tour Pro 3, these fellas definitely stand out.

It’s not just their massively reduced price that makes them worth it, too. The buds feature true adaptive noise cancelling, which works remarkably well. Whether it’s the annoying whirring of a fan, office clatter, or traffic noise, the Tour Pro 2 handle it effortlessly.

On top of that, they deliver premium immersive sound that surrounds you with punchy and deep bass, decent treble, and clear highs. They’re not the best pick for those who like balanced audio, but casual listeners should find them more than suitable for everyday listening.

Couple that with the handy smart charging case, which lets you control various settings, skip through songs, answer calls, and more, and you’ve got a fantastic pair of wireless earbuds. The best part? You can now get them for 56% off their original price with Prime. Don’t waste time — grab a pair before this promo expires.

