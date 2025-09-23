Feature-packed JBL Live Beam 3 are a fantastic bargain on Amazon
Amazon is running a solid deal on the JBL Live Beam 3 ahead of Prime Big Deal Days, making these feature-packed earbuds a no-brainer.
Planning to upgrade your audio game with a new pair of earbuds on Prime Big Deal Days? Well, if you've set your eyes on the JBL Live Beam 3, you won't have to wait until next month. In fact, Amazon already has a fantastic promo on these feature-packed earbuds, slashing 30% off their original ~$200 asking price in all colors. In case you're wondering, that brings them under $140.
But what’s so awesome about this AirPods Pro 3 alternative? Quite a few things, to be honest. For starters, they pack a dizzying amount of features, including Find My Device, Bluetooth Multipoint, and JBL Spatial Sound. Granted, most functions aren’t unique to the Beam 3, but it’s truly awesome to see all these goodies in one pair of earbuds.
Beyond the handy charging case and multiple features, the Live Beam 3 offer excellent sound quality. Bass-lovers will enjoy the punchy low end and sparkling highs. And while the mids may not always seem front and center, you can still easily distinguish most instrumentals.
Sure, there are many alternatives to consider. But given all the useful features, the smart case perks, and the audio quality, the JBL Live Beam 3 are more than worth it. Don’t waste time and grab a pair for 30% off before this promo has vanished.
Similar to the Tour Pro 2, these fellas have a smart charging case with a 1.45-inch touchscreen. It gives you easy access to calls, earbud controls, and the option to find them if you ever misplace them — all without looking at your phone. As if that’s not enough, you can even add wallpapers and customize your case.
But wait — there’s more! These wireless earbuds sport active noise cancellation that’s more than decent. Turn it on, and most background noise suddenly disappears, letting you enjoy your favorite tunes without distractions. Couple that with a 48-hour total playtime (ANC off) and an IP55 rating, and you’ve got a pretty well-rounded pair of earbuds.
