JBL Flip 7 raises the bar with powerful sound, rugged design, and a 33% discount

By
Deals Audio
The JBL Flip 6 was widely regarded as one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, so it’s only natural for its successor, the JBL Flip 7, to follow suit. Moreover, the Flip 6 was frequently available at discounted prices, and this trend appears to have continued with the latest addition to the JBL Flip lineup.

Right now, this bad boy is selling at a generous 33% discount at Woot, allowing shoppers looking for a high-quality and compact Bluetooth speaker to snag one for just $99.95. That’s a whole $50 off its usual price of around $150. Just hurry, though, as this is a limited-time deal, and those often expire in the blink of an eye.

JBL Flip 7: Save 33% at Woot!

$99 95
$149 95
$50 off (33%)
Act fast and score one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, the JBL Flip 7, at a sweet 33% discount at Woot. The speaker packs a punch, has incredible durability, and is unmissable at its current sub-$100 price. So, don't hesitate!
Buy at Woot


You definitely don’t want to miss out on this offer! While the JBL Flip 7 may look just like its predecessor, it actually comes with a lot of bells and whistles. For instance, it’s been certified as “drop-proof,” allowing it to survive one-meter drops onto concrete. Handy if you accidentally drop your Flip 7 on the floor.

Additionally, it rocks an improved IP68 rating, compared to the IP67 of the previous model. This means it’s fully dust-tight and can survive water submersion of up to 1.5 meters (around 4.92 feet) for up to 30 minutes. And with up to 14 hours of battery life — up to 16 hours with Playtime Boost — you’ll have enough power to keep the music going through beach days, pool parties, hikes, or just long afternoons at home without worrying about recharging.

That said, Playtime Boost lowers the bass response, so you probably won’t enjoy using it if you like punchy bass. On the flip side, the speaker delivers phenomenal audio out of the box, which you can easily fine-tune to your taste via the EQ in its JBL Portable companion app. And while it doesn’t support PartyBoost, you can still pair it with compatible speakers that support the new Auracast feature.

So, is the JBL Flip 7 worth getting at $50 off? We definitely believe it is. With its top-quality sound, high durability, and compact dimensions, it’s the ultimate companion for your adventures, small gatherings, and times when you want to mellow out on your couch listening to your favorite tunes. Therefore, don’t miss out—save today!
