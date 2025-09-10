JBL Flip 7 raises the bar with powerful sound, rugged design, and a 33% discount

Bluetooth speaker

JBL Flip 7: Save 33% at Woot! $99 95 $149 95 $50 off (33%) Act fast and score one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, the JBL Flip 7, at a sweet 33% discount at Woot. The speaker packs a punch, has incredible durability, and is unmissable at its current sub-$100 price. So, don't hesitate! Buy at Woot

You definitely don’t want to miss out on this offer! While the JBLmay look just like its predecessor, it actually comes with a lot of bells and whistles. For instance, it’s been certified as “drop-proof,” allowing it to survive one-meter drops onto concrete. Handy if you accidentally drop youron the floor.Additionally, it rocks an improved IP68 rating, compared to the IP67 of the previous model. This means it’s fully dust-tight and can survive water submersion of up to 1.5 meters (around 4.92 feet) for up to 30 minutes. And with up to 14 hours of battery life — up to 16 hours with Playtime Boost — you’ll have enough power to keep the music going through beach days, pool parties, hikes, or just long afternoons at home without worrying about recharging.That said, Playtime Boost lowers the bass response, so you probably won’t enjoy using it if you like punchy bass. On the flip side, the speaker delivers phenomenal audio out of the box, which you can easily fine-tune to your taste via the EQ in its JBL Portable companion app. And while it doesn’t support PartyBoost, you can still pair it with compatible speakers that support the new Auracast feature.So, is the JBLworth getting at $50 off? We definitely believe it is. With its top-quality sound, high durability, and compact dimensions, it’s the ultimate companion for your adventures, small gatherings, and times when you want to mellow out on your couch listening to your favorite tunes. Therefore, don’t miss out—save today!