JBL Flip 7 lives up to expectations at an unbeatable price after 33% discount

The speaker delivers loud sound, comes with a high IP68 rating, and is even drop-proof certified.

Compact and powerful, the new JBL Flip 7 is surely one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can currently get. And right now, a sweet 33% discount on Woot gives you yet another incentive to just go ahead and snag one.

Thanks to that lovely markdown, you can treat yourself to a unit for only $99.95. Not too shabby when you think about the fact that this bad boy usually goes for around $150. Woot is also offering its 90-day Limited Warranty, so you’ll be covered for a few months in case something happens to your new speaker.

JBL Flip 7: Save 33%!

$99 95
$149 95
$50 off (33%)
Act fast and get the JBL Flip 7 for just $99.95 on Woot. That's a sweet $50 price cut from the speaker's usual cost of about $150. With its loud sound and durable design, this is a top choice if you want a compact yet capable speaker. Don't miss out!
Buy at Woot


Should you get a JBL Flip 7 at $50 off with this limited-time Woot deal? We strongly believe you should! As we already noted, this bad boy ranks among the top speakers on the market right now and, honestly, it’s easy to see why.

It may be compact in size, but this doesn’t stop it from providing top-quality sound with deep bass. It also supports Auracast, allowing you to pair it with other compatible speakers for an even louder experience. And since everybody has their own taste, you can tailor it to fit yours via the EQ in its JBL Portable companion app.

But its biggest selling point is its durable design. It’s drop-proof certified, meaning you could drop it on concrete from one meter and it should work just fine — don’t try that, though! If that’s not enough, it comes with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, giving it full protection against dust and letting it survive submersion of up to 4.92 feet (1.5 meters) for about 30 minutes. That’s pretty impressive, as most speakers come with the lesser IP67 rating, which allows them to withstand submersion of up to 3.3 feet. Of course, we advise you not to test that either.

Now add impressive battery life of up to 14 hours, which extends to up to 16 hours with Playtime Boost — though Playtime Boost lowers bass response. And you get a speaker that lives up to expectations in every aspect. Therefore, don’t miss out — get a brand-new JBL Flip 7 at a bargain price today!

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless