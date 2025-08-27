iPhones are making a comeback so big it may change the global smartphone market

Do you plan buying a smartphone this year? Yes Maybe, if there are good offers I’ve already bought a phone this year No Yes 37.04% Maybe, if there are good offers 14.81% I’ve already bought a phone this year 17.28% No 30.86%

Nabila Popal, senior research director with IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, August 2025









Foldables are expected to mark 6% growth in 2025, followed by another 6% next year and 11% in 2027. Despite that, they will stay a niche type of device, and by 2029, they’ll represent less than 3% of the smartphone shipments.



I’m not surprised that the majority of smartphones will have AI features, but I’d be disappointed if that forecast about Foldables are expected to mark 6% growth in 2025, followed by another 6% next year and 11% in 2027. Despite that, they will stay a niche type of device, and by 2029, they’ll represent less than 3% of the smartphone shipments.I’m not surprised that the majority of smartphones will have AI features, but I’d be disappointed if that forecast about foldable phones turns out to be true. The latest foldables, like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Oppo Find N5, were the first of their kind to make me believe that a foldable can be a mainstream device. I guess that if Apple’s rumored iPhone Fold is anything like those, IDC would need to adjust its forecast once again.

In its latest report, the institute still notes that there are challenges, but despite them, there’s demand for replacing devices, which it says “will help push growth into 2026”.Most regions of the world are expected to see market growth this year, except China, which is set for a 1% decline. However, the market will grow 3.6% in the US, 6.5% in the Middle East and Africa, and 0.8% in the Asia Pacific, excluding China.IDC’s forecasts through 2029 paint a positive picture for the market, but also for foldable devices and AI on smartphones. In 2025, the so-called GenAI phones will contribute to a 30% market share, but by 2029, that number will grow to over 70%. That will be driven by improved capabilities, more use cases, and better consumer education about the AI features on people’s phones.