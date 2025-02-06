Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
You can now picture Apple's thin and large foldable iPhone as core specs have leaked

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
foldable iphone specs
A render depicting the Foldable iPhone | Image Credit - Apple Insider

The rumored foldable iPhone is finally taking shape, with a new leak revealing its core specs.

X account HaYaO has leaked the key specs for Apple's first foldable smartphone, which seemingly will be a book-style device like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Apparently, the inner screen will come in at 12 inches, suggesting it's going to be larger than previously expected. The phone is expected to be 9.2mm thick when folded, while in the unfolded state, it will be 4.6 mm thick. For reference, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 5.6 mm thick when unfolded, and 12.1 mm thick when folded.

The leaker also says that "the left rear folds greatly," and according to tipster Jukanlosreve, this means that the phone "features a large folding mechanism on the left rear side."

The screen will be supplied by Samsung and the company is said to be developing a tech called UTG Lens exclusively for Apple. It's likely a variation of the ultra-thin glass (UTG) Samsung uses for its bendable products.

The device's hinge has been designed by Apple, though of course its production will be outsourced. The middle frame will allegedly be made of aluminum.

Apple's first foldable phone will have a dual rear camera system with a primary and a wide-angle camera both of which will feature glass-plastic hybrid lens like Apple's conventional flagships.

For the front camera, the metalens technology that may debut on the iPhone 17 is being considered. This optical lens is lighter than traditional lenses and can free up space for other components.

Lastly, like other foldable phones, the foldable iPhone may feature two batteries and they will have a combined capacity of 5,000mAh. Apple's supplier is rumored to use the 3D stacked technology, presumably to shrink the battery size without a corresponding decrease in the capacity.

The leak says that the device will be launched in the fall of 2026, probably alongside the iPhone 18. A foldable iPad MacBook hybrid will be announced a year later in 2027.

Apple is hoping to sell 8 to 10 million units in 2026 and a whopping 20 million units in 2027. That's impressive, considering the current foldable leader, Samsung, is expected to produce only 5 million units this year. 

Apple is likely counting on iOS fans who have resisted the temptation of getting one of the top foldable phones already available as they wait for a foldable iPhone to meet its sales target.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

