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iPhone loyalty is cult-like, while Android users are more likely to bolt

Even fewer iPhone users than before are willing to switch to Android.

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iphone android loyalty 2026
Galaxy S26 and iPhone 17 Pro | Image by PhoneArena
Even as smartphones converge in design and adopt competing features, brand loyalty remains remarkably resilient. While commitment is increasing across both platforms, iPhone users are more locked in than ever. That's according to survey findings from the smartphone price comparison website SellCell, which polled over 5,000 iPhone and Android users in the US.

iPhone users aren't interested in switching


iphone android loyalty 2026
Brand loyalty | Image by SellCell

iPhone loyalty climbed from 91.9% in 2021 to a staggering 96.4%, comfortably outpacing the Android average of 86.4%.

iphone android loyalty 2026
Most iPhone users don't want to switch. | Image by SellCell


A mere 3.6% of iPhone users — just 1 out of 25 — might consider switching, whereas the defection rate for Android users is nearly four times higher at 13.6%.

iphone android loyalty 2026
Android users are a little more likely to jump ship. | Image by SellCell


The disparity is more evident in long-term commitment. 83.8% of iPhone users have stayed with Apple for over 5 years, compared to just 33.8% of Android users who have stayed with their respective brands for the same period.

The Android comeback


Despite trailing Apple, Android loyalty is far from declining. In fact, individual manufacturers are seeing a massive surge. 

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Samsung's loyalty jumped from 74% in 2021 to 90.1%, while Google's retention rose from 65.2% in 2021 to an impressive 86.8%.

Overall, loyalty is at its highest recorded level across all well-known smartphone players.

As a long-term iPhone user, what would make you switch to Android?
3 Votes

Smartphone users sticking to their chosen brands


The data suggests that once customers settle into an ecosystem, they are increasingly unlikely to leave.

While the iPhone continues to command more loyalty, the loyalty gap between iOS and Android sits at 10 percentage points.

Among Android brands, Samsung is the leader, slotting between Apple and the wider Android market in terms of loyalty.

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This is also reflected in the fact that 69.7% of iPhone users select Samsung in a hypothetical switching scenario. More Android users would choose Samsung (31.5%) than Apple (26.8%) if they had to switch to a different brand. However, that still suggests that Apple captures 1 in 4 Android switchers.

For both iPhone and Android users, brand preference is the key reason to stay, and better value is the biggest driver behind switching.

A huge win for Android manufacturers


While iPhone users have been known to be loyal, the bigger news here is the increasing loyalty across major Android brands. Loyalty for Android companies dipped between 2019 and 2021, but has now rebounded, suggesting Android companies are doing something right.

Besides price and value, better technology is what might tempt customers to abandon their current operating system. That's a sign for both Apple and Android companies to be more innovative if they want more customers to switch over.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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