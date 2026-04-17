iPhone loyalty is cult-like, while Android users are more likely to bolt

iPhone users aren't interested in switching













A mere 3.6% of iPhone users — just 1 out of 25 — might consider switching, whereas the defection rate for Android users is nearly four times higher at 13.6%. A mere 3.6% of iPhone users — just 1 out of 25 — might consider switching, whereas the defection rate for Android users is nearly four times higher at 13.6%.











The Android comeback

Despite trailing Apple, Android loyalty is



Recommended For You Samsung's loyalty jumped from 74% in 2021 to 90.1%, while Google's retention rose from 65.2% in 2021 to an impressive 86.8%.



Overall, loyalty is at its highest recorded level across all well-known smartphone players. The disparity is more evident in long-term commitment. 83.8% of iPhone users have stayed with Apple for over 5 years, compared to just 33.8% of Android users who have stayed with their respective brands for the same period.Despite trailing Apple, Android loyalty is far from declining . In fact, individual manufacturers are seeing a massive surge.Samsung's loyalty jumped from 74% in 2021 to 90.1%, while Google's retention rose from 65.2% in 2021 to an impressive 86.8%.Overall, loyalty is at its highest recorded level across all well-known smartphone players.

As a long-term iPhone user, what would make you switch to Android? Silicon-carbon (Si/C) battery. Better interoperability between Androids and Apple products. More customization options. Better value retention. Vote 3 Votes Smartphone users sticking to their chosen brands

The data suggests that once customers settle into an ecosystem, they are increasingly unlikely to leave.



While the iPhone continues to command more loyalty, the loyalty gap between iOS and Android sits at 10 percentage points.



Among Android brands, Samsung is the leader, slotting between Apple and the wider Android market in terms of loyalty.



Recommended For You This is also reflected in the fact that 69.7% of iPhone users select Samsung in a hypothetical switching scenario. More Android users would choose Samsung (31.5%) than Apple (26.8%) if they had to switch to a different brand. However, that still suggests that Apple captures 1 in 4 Android switchers.



For both iPhone and Android users, brand preference is the key reason to stay, and better value is the biggest driver behind switching.

A huge win for Android manufacturers

While iPhone users have been



Besides price and value, better technology is what might tempt customers to abandon their current operating system. That's a sign for both Apple and Android companies to be more innovative if they want more customers to switch over. The data suggests that once customers settle into an ecosystem, they are increasingly unlikely to leave.While the iPhone continues to command more loyalty, the loyalty gap between iOS and Android sits at 10 percentage points.Among Android brands, Samsung is the leader, slotting between Apple and the wider Android market in terms of loyalty.This is also reflected in the fact that 69.7% of iPhone users select Samsung in a hypothetical switching scenario. More Android users would choose Samsung (31.5%) than Apple (26.8%) if they had to switch to a different brand. However, that still suggests that Apple captures 1 in 4 Android switchers.For both iPhone and Android users, brand preference is the key reason to stay, and better value is the biggest driver behind switching.While iPhone users have been known to be loyal , the bigger news here is the increasing loyalty across major Android brands. Loyalty for Android companies dipped between 2019 and 2021, but has now rebounded, suggesting Android companies are doing something right.Besides price and value, better technology is what might tempt customers to abandon their current operating system. That's a sign for both Apple and Android companies to be more innovative if they want more customers to switch over.

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Even as smartphones converge in design and adopt competing features, brand loyalty remains remarkably resilient. While commitment is increasing across both platforms, iPhone users are more locked in than ever. That's according to survey findings from the smartphone price comparison website, which polled over 5,000 iPhone and Android users in the US.iPhone loyalty climbed from 91.9% in 2021 to a staggering 96.4%, comfortably outpacing the Android average of 86.4%.