When it comes to brand loyalty, Apple and Samsung are going in different directions

published by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) Ever since the iPhone was released in 2007, the device has been owned by an extremely loyal bunch of consumers. Back in 2023, the percentage of iPhone users who bought another iPhone when they upgraded hit an extremely impressive 94%. That was the year that Apple released the iPhone 15 series. But it appears that this was a peak for iPhone loyalty according to data







After peaking at 94% in 2023, the percentage of iPhone owners whose next phone was also from Apple took a shocking nosedive down to 89% and that percentage remained the same this year. It's easy to blame the decline on a lack of innovation on Apple's part.





Galaxy phone when the time came to upgrade has risen from 68% in 2021 to 76% this year. It hasn't been a straight rise in the up elevator for Samsung as the South Korean manufacturer experienced a minor hiccup in 2024 with a small 1% decline in brand loyalty. Interestingly, while Apple iPhone owners seem to waver in their loyalty, things are going the other way for Cupertino's top rival, Samsung . CIRP's data shows that the number of Galaxy phone owners who bought another Samsungwhen the time came to upgrade has risen from 68% in 2021 to 76% this year. It hasn't been a straight rise in the up elevator for Samsung as the South Korean manufacturer experienced a minor hiccup in 2024 with a small 1% decline in brand loyalty.









The figures cited by CIRP are based on a survey showing the percentage of previous smartphone owners who owned an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy handset and purchased a new phone during the quarter the survey took place. The survey covered purchasers of new mobile phones rather than limiting it to CIRP's quarterly survey of Apple customers.



