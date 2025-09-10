iPhone Air has not one, but two advantages over the S25 Edge: that's smash hit potential

iPhone Air

Galaxy S25 Edge

$999 vs $1,099

– Gaurav Chaudhary, a YouTuber known as "Technical Guruji", for Reuters, September 2025

iPhone Air

iPhone Air

They can both go to hell, slim phones are useless.

They can both go to hell, slim phones are useless.

Apple and the iPhone Air. Samsung with the Galaxy S25 Edge. I need more time and iPhone Air reviews to decide. They can both go to hell, slim phones are useless.

Who did it the slim phone better?



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!



