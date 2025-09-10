iPhone Air has not one, but two advantages over the S25 Edge: that's smash hit potential
But Apple really needs to be sure this tiny battery can pull it off, otherwise people will be mad.
The iPhone Air doesn't just take on its Samsung nemesis – the Galaxy S25 Edge – it outclasses it in two (or three) crucial ways. Apple made it both slimmer and cheaper, while still packing in its most advanced processor (we're eager to test the A19 Pro against the Snapdragon 8 Elite). That combination of sleek design and flagship performance gives the new model a real shot at breakout success.
Tim Cook took us by the hand on a magic carpet ride and got us singing "A whole new phone!" In a year when many expected only small, predictable upgrades, this balance of design and power feels like a deliberate push to reignite excitement around the iPhone lineup.
By undercutting Samsung on price and beating it on thinness, Apple has positioned the Air as more than just another mid-tier option. It is being framed as the sleekest iPhone yet, one that challenges the idea that a cheaper phone has to compromise on cutting-edge performance. Those twin advantages could give Apple exactly the spark it needs heading into the most competitive stretch of the smartphone calendar.
Analysts believe this gives Apple an opening to win over cost-conscious buyers, especially since the Air effectively takes the place of the iPhone Plus, which already made up a steady share of Apple's shipments. On the inside, it runs the A19 Pro processor, a chip built to handle artificial intelligence tasks, while its titanium frame and ceramic shield glass were highlighted for added durability.
The reception at Apple's Cupertino event was unusually lively, with applause breaking out the moment the Air was unveiled. Observers such as tech creators who attended in person described the device as strikingly thin and polished, even after months of leaks hinting at its design.
Yet for all its polish, the iPhone Air comes with trade-offs. The slimmer build means the battery is smaller, and Apple's assurance of all-day life will need to be proven under real-world conditions. This is a real concern.
There is also the matter of optics: the Air carries only a single rear camera, a step back compared to the dual-camera setup of the regular iPhone 17 and the triple-lens systems on the Pro models.
These decisions make efficiency and software optimization critical, and Apple will be leaning heavily on its custom chip design to convince buyers that performance and longevity have not been sacrificed in the pursuit of thinness.
Even with those questions, many analysts see the iPhone Air as a potential bestseller.
The combination of design novelty and a lower price point could encourage upgrades from long-time iPhone owners, while also helping Apple regain momentum in markets like China, where slimmer phones from local rivals have gained ground.
A whole new phone!
Image by Apple
Apple introduced the iPhone Air as its slimmest handset ever, measuring just 5.6 millimeters, slightly thinner than Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge at 5.8 millimeters. The pricing also delivers a direct challenge, coming in $100 below Samsung's launch price: $999 vs $1,099.
Great expectations
Image by Apple
I heard loud claps the moment it [the iPhone Air] was announced.
– Gaurav Chaudhary, a YouTuber known as "Technical Guruji", for Reuters, September 2025
A potential hit
Commentators noted that the Air feels reminiscent of the original MacBook Air reveal, which set a new standard for portability and engineering. In the same way, this phone could mark a reinvention moment for Apple – and Apple needs such a moment so badly.
