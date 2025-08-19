The iPhone 17e rumors left me asking one question: why bother?
One camera, mid-range pricing, and refurbished 15 Pros make the e-series hard to defend.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
iPhone 16e. | Image credit – PhoneArena
We are still quite a ways from the possible launch of Apple's next "budget-friendly" iPhone 17e, but the rumor mill is already doing its thing. And if the early whispers are anything to go by, the phone might not be all that different from the current iPhone 16e – the one that replaced the SE line.
And here's the kicker: if the price goes up again (and yes, Apple is pretty much expected to bump prices across the board), then the whole point of this phone starts getting… fuzzy. I recently argued that the Galaxy S25 FE doesn't really make sense anymore – and honestly, the iPhone 17e might be heading straight into the same trap.
$650 for what, exactly?
The iPhone 16e launched at $600, and rumors say the 17e, as being part of the iPhone 17 series after all, could land at $650. That's not outrageous, but for a phone with only a handful of upgrades over an already "meh" predecessor… it's a stretch.
Video credit – PhoneArena
One leak says the 17e will recycle the same 6.1-inch OLED panel from the iPhone 16. On paper, that's actually an upgrade since the 16e was stuck with what was basically the iPhone 14's screen. The difference? The iPhone 17e's panel should hit 1000 nits brightness compared to the 16e's underwhelming 800 nits. Translation: the screen won't feel like someone dimmed it on purpose (as was the case with the iPhone 16e).
It should also finally ditch the notch and get Apple's Dynamic Island, which at least feels modern and actually useful for alerts, notifications, and little background activities. A legit win.
But that's where the upgrades stop. We're still looking at 60Hz refresh rate in 2026 (seriously, Apple?), a single 48 MP camera and the usual new chip that's basically just table stakes at this point. So, unless you're buying it purely because it's the "cheapest" iPhone of the bunch, there's not a lot to brag about here.
The "budget" iPhone that's not really budget
iPhone 16e and Pixel 9a. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Even if Apple raises prices across the lineup – let's say the base iPhone 17 hits $850 – the e-series doesn't suddenly feel appealing. $650 isn't exactly "budget." It's mid-range territory, and honestly, competitors in that price bracket wipe the floor with it.
Look at Google's Pixel 9a: $499, way better camera, solid battery life, and stacked with AI features. Yeah, Apple has Apple Intelligence as a selling point with its e-series, too, but it's still behind what Google and Samsung are offering. Heck, Apple promised a big Siri upgrade with the iPhone 16 launch, and that's still missing in action.
And then there's Apple itself cannibalizing the 17e's purpose. Sure, it's technically cheaper than the flagship iPhones, but not by much – especially once you factor in trade-ins and carrier deals.
Recommended Stories
iPhone 17e: stuck in no man's land
This is the same issue we saw with the iPhone 16e when we reviewed it: who exactly is this phone for?
Yet people are still buying it. The 16e grabbed 7% of US iPhone unit sales in Q1, slightly more than the iPhone SE did the year before. Though fair warning, the iPhone SE 3 (2022) was already a two years old by then, so it's not a perfect comparison, but that is what stats offer right now. So clearly, there's some demand for the "cheapest iPhone."
iPhone 16e sales gave a nice boost to Apple’s lower-priced iPhones in the US during Q1.
But with minimal upgrades and 60Hz still alive in 2026, that number could drop. For $650, you could easily grab a refurbished iPhone 15 Pro or even a 15 Pro Max next year – right now, those go for about $730 on Amazon, and prices will likely drop once the 17 series launches. Refurbished, yes, but still far more capable: better specs, features, cameras, and build, plus Apple Intelligence support.
The e-series is "cheaper" than the flagship, but not cheap enough to justify skipping a better model – especially when carrier deals and trade-ins make flagships more accessible than ever.
Same problem, different brand
So yeah, I'm going to say the exact same thing I said about Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE: if Apple wants this lineup to actually matter, it either needs to cut the price or seriously beef up the specs.
Otherwise, the iPhone 17e will just be stuck in limbo – too expensive to be "budget," too underwhelming to be exciting, and too close in price to better iPhones that actually make sense to buy.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: