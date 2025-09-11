Ugly or genius? iPhone 17's jarring design explained

iPhone 17 models now have a huge camera island on the back and an entirely new design. And that's, well, different. There's a new super-slim model, the iPhone Air , which features a Pixel-like 'camera bar' on the back. The Pro-brandedmodels now have a huge camera island on the back and an entirely new design. And that's, well, different.









iPhone 17 Pro: what does this new design achieve?





iPhone 17

First off, the aluminum unibody, according to Apple, has been chosen as a design element for its lightness, thermal efficiency, and rigidity. The new A19 Pro chip and the huge battery all need good thermal dissipation, and the aluminum unibody, Apple says, does that really well. Meanwhile, it's thin, so it makes space for the big batteries Apple has equipped the Pro models with this time around.

iPhone 17

All in all, the new design of the Pro and Pro Max, as the Cupertino company says, is made so that the performance is maximized. Thanks to the new powerful chip and all these design changes to ensure durability, bigger battery, better telephoto, and heat dissipation, the iPhone 17 Pro may indeed be one phone not to be underestimated. Unfortunately, its elegance has slightly suffered...

iPhone Air: thin design and somewhat big camera bump









iPhone Air is Apple's answer to the Theis Apple's answer to the Galaxy S25 Edge . It's an entirely new model in the iPhone series, sporting a slim body, Ceramic Shield on the back for improved scratch and crack resistance, and a 'camera bar'. Yep, that one's a 'camera bar' despite Apple calling it a 'new plateau'.





iPhone Air

My take: the iPhone 17 Pro is fine, the Air is in trouble









But honestly, when it comes to the Pro at least, I feel like I may have overreacted. Yep, it's not exactly pretty, but it is fine for what it achieves, especially with the advanced zoom. The Cosmic Orange color also saves things, because it's such a cool color that it almost makes me forget about the camera bar, well, radio station, on the back. I also appreciate a bigger battery, definitely.





All in all, I think the design of these iPhones is unusual, but I don't think that it's exactly 'ugly' anymore. I like that Apple has done it to achieve real benefits, not just for the sake of being different, especially with the Pro models. The Air, well, we'll see what its fate will be, and whether it will be the same as the iPhone mini's fate.







