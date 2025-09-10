256GB iPad 10 plunges in price on Amazon with a hefty $150 discount





iPad 10th Gen (256GB, Pink): Now $150 OFF on Amazon! $150 off (30%) The 256GB iPad 10 in Pink is selling for $150 off its price, allowing you to score one for just under $350. The tablet delivers reliable performance and has a gorgeous display. It's a solid pick at its current price, so don't miss out! Buy at Amazon iPad 11-inch (A16): Save $50 on Amazon! $50 off (11%) Alternatively, feel free to go for the latest iPad 11. Amazon is selling the 256GB version of this handsome fella for $50 off, letting you score one for just under $400. Buy at Amazon



Plus, the



It’s a similar story with its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD screen. True, it doesn’t deliver the deep blacks we usually enjoy on tablets with OLED displays, but it still offers a pleasant viewing experience for the price. To top it off, it rocks a 28.6Wh power cell, which has enough juice to last up to two days without any top-ups.



Plus, the 10th-gen iPad is an absolute bargain at its current price, making it an unmissable purchase regardless of its paint job. Sure, you could argue that its A14 Bionic chip is quite old now; however, it still delivers solid performance and allows the device to handle most tasks without any issues. This makes it a perfect choice if you want a reliable tablet and don't need an insane amount of firepower.

Overall, the iPad 10 is still worth getting, especially if you're an Apple user who doesn't want to overspend. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button in this article and score one at a massive discount now while you still can!



If you’re in the market for a new iPad that won’t break the bank, you should definitely check out Amazon’s deal on the iPad 10.Right now, the retailer is offering a $150 discount on the 256GB model, allowing you to score one for just under $350. That’s a phenomenal deal, considering this slate usually retails for around $500. However, the discount applies only to the Pink version. But don’t let that stop you from pulling the trigger on this deal, as you can always grab a stylish case to conceal the color if Pink isn’t your vibe.