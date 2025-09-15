Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
iOS 26 update global release: exact local times across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia

Will you hurry to upgrade your iPhone right away?

By
0comments
Apple Software updates iPhone
A collage of different iOS 26 features.
Here we go – iOS 26 is almost here and your iPhone is about to look (and act) differently. Apple's big software update is meant to reach millions of handsets.

If you have a:

  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XR

…you won't get iOS 26, as these (and older) devices are not eligible for the update.

But if you have a device of the iPhone 11 family (or later) – including the second-gen iPhone SE – you're good to go.

Apple fans are eager to give the new iOS 26 a run, so regardless of where you're located across the world, here are the local rollout times you should expect. For convenience, they are grouped by region and common time zones and are based on the eventual 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time/1:00 p.m. Eastern Time release.

Set your alarms!

Americas


  • 10 AM – Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Phoenix.
  • 11 AM – Denver, Mexico City.
  • 12 PM – Chicago, Dallas, Bogotá, Lima.
  • 1 PM – New York, Toronto.
  • 2 PM – São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Santiago.

Europe & Africa


  • 6 PM – London, Lisbon, Casablanca, Lagos.
  • 7 PM – Paris, Berlin, Rome, Madrid, Johannesburg, Cape Town.
  • 8 PM – Athens, Bucharest, Sofia, Moscow, Istanbul, Nairobi, Riyadh, Doha.
  • 9 PM – Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat.

Asia & Oceania


  • 10:30 PM – New Delhi, India.
  • 11 PM – Dhaka, Bangladesh.
  • 12 AM (next day, 09/16) – Bangkok, Jakarta, Hanoi.
  • 1 AM (next day, 09/16) – Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila, Kuala Lumpur.
  • 2 AM (next day, 09/16) – Tokyo, Seoul.
  • 3 AM (next day, 09/16) – Sydney, Melbourne.
  • 5 AM (next day, 09/16) – Auckland, Wellington.


What iOS 26 is all about



iOS 26 focuses on visual redesigns, usability improvements, and practical Apple Intelligence upgrades, though Siri remains largely untouched.

The Camera app now separates photo and video modes with a minimalist interface, while Safari adopts a distraction-free full-screen design.

The Phone app consolidates favorites, recent calls, and voicemails, adding Call Screening to block unknown numbers, and Messages gains message filtering, polls, dynamic wallpapers, and Apple Cash group payments.

Apple Intelligence introduces Live Translation, enhanced Visual Intelligence, Genmoji, and Image Playground for creative tools. Apple Music adds AutoMix, Lyrics Translation, and Lyrics Pronunciation. Maps offers proactive routing, Wallet organizes orders and digital keys, and CarPlay receives a compact interface with improved widgets.

Accessibility and AI-powered battery optimization should further enhance usability.

All in all, it's a must for many people – and I doubt anyone will stay on iOS 18 (the previous version of Apple's smartphone operating system).

Are you excited about the iOS 26 update?

Vote View Result


Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
