iOS 26 update global release: exact local times across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia
Will you hurry to upgrade your iPhone right away?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here we go – iOS 26 is almost here and your iPhone is about to look (and act) differently. Apple's big software update is meant to reach millions of handsets.
If you have a:
…you won't get iOS 26, as these (and older) devices are not eligible for the update.
But if you have a device of the iPhone 11 family (or later) – including the second-gen iPhone SE – you're good to go.
Set your alarms!
iOS 26 focuses on visual redesigns, usability improvements, and practical Apple Intelligence upgrades, though Siri remains largely untouched.
The Phone app consolidates favorites, recent calls, and voicemails, adding Call Screening to block unknown numbers, and Messages gains message filtering, polls, dynamic wallpapers, and Apple Cash group payments.
Apple Intelligence introduces Live Translation, enhanced Visual Intelligence, Genmoji, and Image Playground for creative tools. Apple Music adds AutoMix, Lyrics Translation, and Lyrics Pronunciation. Maps offers proactive routing, Wallet organizes orders and digital keys, and CarPlay receives a compact interface with improved widgets.
Accessibility and AI-powered battery optimization should further enhance usability.
All in all, it's a must for many people – and I doubt anyone will stay on iOS 18 (the previous version of Apple's smartphone operating system).
If you have a:
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XR
…you won't get iOS 26, as these (and older) devices are not eligible for the update.
But if you have a device of the iPhone 11 family (or later) – including the second-gen iPhone SE – you're good to go.
Apple fans are eager to give the new iOS 26 a run, so regardless of where you're located across the world, here are the local rollout times you should expect. For convenience, they are grouped by region and common time zones and are based on the eventual 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time/1:00 p.m. Eastern Time release.
Set your alarms!
Image by Apple
Image by Apple
Americas
- 10 AM – Los Angeles, San Francisco, Vancouver, Phoenix.
- 11 AM – Denver, Mexico City.
- 12 PM – Chicago, Dallas, Bogotá, Lima.
- 1 PM – New York, Toronto.
- 2 PM – São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Santiago.
Europe & Africa
- 6 PM – London, Lisbon, Casablanca, Lagos.
- 7 PM – Paris, Berlin, Rome, Madrid, Johannesburg, Cape Town.
- 8 PM – Athens, Bucharest, Sofia, Moscow, Istanbul, Nairobi, Riyadh, Doha.
- 9 PM – Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat.
Asia & Oceania
- 10:30 PM – New Delhi, India.
- 11 PM – Dhaka, Bangladesh.
- 12 AM (next day, 09/16) – Bangkok, Jakarta, Hanoi.
- 1 AM (next day, 09/16) – Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila, Kuala Lumpur.
- 2 AM (next day, 09/16) – Tokyo, Seoul.
- 3 AM (next day, 09/16) – Sydney, Melbourne.
- 5 AM (next day, 09/16) – Auckland, Wellington.
What iOS 26 is all about
Image by Apple
iOS 26 focuses on visual redesigns, usability improvements, and practical Apple Intelligence upgrades, though Siri remains largely untouched.
The Camera app now separates photo and video modes with a minimalist interface, while Safari adopts a distraction-free full-screen design.
The Phone app consolidates favorites, recent calls, and voicemails, adding Call Screening to block unknown numbers, and Messages gains message filtering, polls, dynamic wallpapers, and Apple Cash group payments.
Apple Intelligence introduces Live Translation, enhanced Visual Intelligence, Genmoji, and Image Playground for creative tools. Apple Music adds AutoMix, Lyrics Translation, and Lyrics Pronunciation. Maps offers proactive routing, Wallet organizes orders and digital keys, and CarPlay receives a compact interface with improved widgets.
Accessibility and AI-powered battery optimization should further enhance usability.
All in all, it's a must for many people – and I doubt anyone will stay on iOS 18 (the previous version of Apple's smartphone operating system).
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: