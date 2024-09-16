iOS 18 is launching today with over 200 new features, here's when it comes to your iPhone
Up Next:
Apple is releasing iOS 18 to hundreds of millions of devices today as the latest software release rolls out to all eligible iPhones.
iOS 18 comes with many changes to core iOS functionalities and features, including deep reworks of essential iOS apps, but it doesn't come with the single most exciting new feature: Apple Intelligence. As the latter will be a staggered launch over the course of the next couple of months, it will take some time before all AI-powered features get released.
Apple Intelligence is coming with the next version of iOS, which will be iOS 18.1. Currently, the latter is available in beta, with an expected release date probably sometime in October.
Aside from iOS 18.1 bringing some features of Apple Intelligence, Apple has other new features that are
What devices will get iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 on September 16?
Here are all devices that will get the software update: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd generation or later).
iPadOS 18 will come to the following devices: iPad Pro (M4), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Air (M2), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad (7th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later).
What time will iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 launch?
Apple usually releases software updates at 10:00 Pacific Time | 13:00 Eastern Time. Occasionally, the rollout begins slightly earlier, or slightly later, but generally, you can expect the update to become available at around that time.
How to update to iOS 18?
First and foremost, make sure to have enough space. You might be required to free up to 14GB of storage on your iPhone, with the update itself weighing around 6GB.
If you have automatic updates on your iPhone, it should automatically download and install the update. Otherwise, head to Settings > General > Software Update, and try to refresh the page. The available update should pop up immediately. Thereafter, follow the on-screen instructions.
If you're on the iOS 18 developer or public beta and want to get on the regular release schedule (with no more beta updates getting released to your phone), then now is your last chance to do so. Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates, then select Off.
What are some of iOS 18's best new features?
We've already explained in length all the essential features and changes that were announced with iOS 18. We've also reviewed the software update in our iOS 18 review, concluding that it's a great update that improves the personalization potential of the update, but lacks the exciting bits and pieces that we were promised.
Recommended Stories
With iOS 18, we get improved home screen customization, with mostly free-form app icon placement and icon color tinting. The Control Center is now freely customizable and paginated, allowing you to freely tailor the experience. You can also now change the lock screen shortcuts.
Essential apps like Photos are getting redesigned with a new design (which hasn't been that warmly received by most beta testers), while Mail will be scoring an Apple Intelligence-fueled redesign with categorization later this year. Messages, on the other hand, scores new messaging effects and the ability to schedule texts, as well as support for RCS messaging.
Safari gets informative Highlights cards and an improved Reader mode. You can now also lock apps with Face ID. Apple Notes also gets Live Audio Transcription, as well as do complex math calculations automatically, and have richer editing options.
Wallet is getting a pretty important new feature called Tap to Cash, which essentially allows you to bring two iPhones together to pay privately. Essentially, this makes your iPhone a mobile POS station.
Finally, all your passwords and credentials now live inside the dedicated new Passwords app.
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE
(2nd generation or later)
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: