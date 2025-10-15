Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

If we have so many options for home internet right now, then why is everyone so frustrated with it?

Poll data reveals a deep dissatisfaction with the current state of home broadband.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wireless service
A woman using her laptop at home
Image credit — Windows on Unsplash

It seems like Verizon is making some serious power plays to bolster its home internet service. But according to a recent poll, a huge chunk of you think that all the major carriers have a long way to go before the situation gets any better.

So, what’s Verizon up to?


Let's get into it. Verizon just made a pretty savvy move by acquiring Starry, a company that specializes in fixed wireless broadband. This is a big deal because it allows Verizon to use Starry's existing network and tech to fast-track the expansion of its own 5G Home Internet, especially in dense apartment buildings and crowded cities where getting a good signal can be a real headache.

Basically, instead of building everything from scratch, Verizon bought a company that has already done a lot of the legwork. As we noted in our article reporting this news, this acquisition helps Verizon get a stronger foothold in the competitive home internet market. It’s a solid, strategic play to improve their offerings and go head-to-head with the likes of T-Mobile and AT&T. On paper, it’s all good news for consumers looking for more competition.

Then why isn’t everyone thrilled?

Screenshot of PhoneArena user poll
PhoneArena poll asking who was the best carrier for home internet service. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Here’s where it gets complicated. While Verizon is making moves, the general feeling out there is… well, a bit lukewarm. We recently ran a poll asking which carrier is doing the best job improving home internet, and the results were telling. While Verizon led the carrier-specific vote with 26%, a whopping 40% of the 450+ respondents said that all carriers need to do better.

This tells a story of widespread frustration. Even with T-Mobile making significant gains (coming in a close second at 23.5%) and AT&T in the mix, many people clearly feel stuck with slow, unreliable, or overpriced internet. The problem is that building out network infrastructure is a slow and expensive process. A single acquisition, while smart, doesn't instantly fix years of spotty service or high prices for millions of people. It’s a classic case of a company’s long-term strategy clashing with customers' immediate needs.

Do you have more than one option for high speed home internet right now?

Vote View Result

My take on this whole mess


Honestly, I get the frustration. It feels like we’re constantly promised a future of lightning-fast, ubiquitous internet, but the reality for many is just more of the same. Verizon’s move is genuinely a good thing for the industry—more competition is always better for us. But it's also a reminder of how far behind the whole sector is in meeting customer expectations.

Recommended Stories

I think the poll results are a clear signal to all carriers that incremental improvements aren't cutting it anymore. People want a noticeable, tangible difference in their daily service, not just a press release about a corporate acquisition.

If we have so many options for home internet right now, then why is everyone so frustrated with it?

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

If YouTube feels different today, you're not imagining things

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

Galaxy Tab S9 turns into a no-brainer for those looking to avoid overspending

by Preslav Mladenov • 1

Apple's new M5 iPad Pro looks familiar – until you see what's inside

by Iskra Petrova • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
Galaxy Tab A9+ still flying off shelves at Prime Day price
Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?
Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?
Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise
Apple's foldable iPhone just got one big production surprise
Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day
Epic Sony WH-1000XM5 deal at Amazon keeps going strong after Prime Day
Available at its lowest price, the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is a real treat
Available at its lowest price, the 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is a real treat
Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?
Is Galaxy S26 copying the iPhone 17?

Latest News

Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Samsung announces virtual event to unveil its first XR Headset, Project Moohan
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery explodes in a failed durability test
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Fans aren't happy with the latest Samsung DeX changes, but it's still glorious
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Satellite leaked calls and texts from T-Mobile customers
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Apple just teased the next powerful addition to its hardware lineup
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
Google Meet's new feature is here to save you from last-minute call stress
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless