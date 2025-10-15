If we have so many options for home internet right now, then why is everyone so frustrated with it?
Poll data reveals a deep dissatisfaction with the current state of home broadband.
It seems like Verizon is making some serious power plays to bolster its home internet service. But according to a recent poll, a huge chunk of you think that all the major carriers have a long way to go before the situation gets any better.
So, what’s Verizon up to?
Let's get into it. Verizon just made a pretty savvy move by acquiring Starry, a company that specializes in fixed wireless broadband. This is a big deal because it allows Verizon to use Starry's existing network and tech to fast-track the expansion of its own 5G Home Internet, especially in dense apartment buildings and crowded cities where getting a good signal can be a real headache.
Basically, instead of building everything from scratch, Verizon bought a company that has already done a lot of the legwork. As we noted in our article reporting this news, this acquisition helps Verizon get a stronger foothold in the competitive home internet market. It’s a solid, strategic play to improve their offerings and go head-to-head with the likes of T-Mobile and AT&T. On paper, it’s all good news for consumers looking for more competition.
Then why isn’t everyone thrilled?
Here’s where it gets complicated. While Verizon is making moves, the general feeling out there is… well, a bit lukewarm. We recently ran a poll asking which carrier is doing the best job improving home internet, and the results were telling. While Verizon led the carrier-specific vote with 26%, a whopping 40% of the 450+ respondents said that all carriers need to do better.
This tells a story of widespread frustration. Even with T-Mobile making significant gains (coming in a close second at 23.5%) and AT&T in the mix, many people clearly feel stuck with slow, unreliable, or overpriced internet. The problem is that building out network infrastructure is a slow and expensive process. A single acquisition, while smart, doesn't instantly fix years of spotty service or high prices for millions of people. It’s a classic case of a company’s long-term strategy clashing with customers' immediate needs.
My take on this whole mess
Honestly, I get the frustration. It feels like we’re constantly promised a future of lightning-fast, ubiquitous internet, but the reality for many is just more of the same. Verizon’s move is genuinely a good thing for the industry—more competition is always better for us. But it's also a reminder of how far behind the whole sector is in meeting customer expectations.
I think the poll results are a clear signal to all carriers that incremental improvements aren't cutting it anymore. People want a noticeable, tangible difference in their daily service, not just a press release about a corporate acquisition.
