Mint Mobile' launches new MINTernet home internet service taking aim at big cable





Mint Mobile Just Dropped Its Own Home Internet Service

If you're tired of your ever-increasing internet bill, Mint Mobile has a new solution for you. The company, known for its affordable wireless plans, has officially launched Mint Mobile is stepping into the home internet game with a new service called "MINTernet". Powered by T-Mobile's 5G network , it aims to provide an affordable, no-nonsense alternative to traditional cable internet providers.If you're tired of your ever-increasing internet bill, Mint Mobile has a new solution for you. The company, known for its affordable wireless plans, has officially launched MINTernet, a 5G home internet service designed with simplicity and savings in mind.





The whole campaign is leaning into the idea of "real" value, even hiring a real person named Tilly Norwood to poke fun at the recent trend of AI-generated spokespeople. However, the core of the offering is its straightforward pricing.





— Scott Venuti, Mint's GM of Home MINTernet



MINTernet Pricing

With a Mint phone plan : You can get your first three months for $30/month. You can lock in that rate by renewing for a full year.

: You can get your first three months for $30/month. You can lock in that rate by renewing for a full year. Without a Mint phone plan : The service costs $40/month for the first three months.

: The service costs $40/month for the first three months. 3-Month Renewal : If you prefer not to commit to a year, you can renew for another three months for an additional $10 per month.

T-Mobile 's extensive 5G network, Mint promises reliable speeds without the usual baggage.



The service is designed to be plug-and-play, with Mint claiming most users can get it set up in under 15 minutes. There are no monthly equipment fees, and it comes with a 14-day money-back guarantee, giving you a risk-free way to see if it works for your home. This combination of a strong network, transparent pricing, and ease of use makes it a compelling option for anyone looking to ditch their current provider without sacrificing performance. A recent study cited T-Mobile showed that 66% of internet subscribers are ready to switch providers, primarily to find lower rates. Well, MINTernet is stepping directly into that gap, offering a competitive alternative to the cable giants that often lure customers in with complicated bundles. By leveraging's extensive 5G network, Mint promises reliable speeds without the usual baggage.The service is designed to be plug-and-play, with Mint claiming most users can get it set up in under 15 minutes. There are no monthly equipment fees, and it comes with a 14-day money-back guarantee, giving you a risk-free way to see if it works for your home. This combination of a strong network, transparent pricing, and ease of use makes it a compelling option for anyone looking to ditch their current provider without sacrificing performance.





It's a smart move





From my perspective, this is exactly the kind of disruption the home internet space needs. Mint Mobile built its brand on cutting out the fluff and passing the savings on to customers, and MINTernet feels like a natural extension of that philosophy. I appreciate the focus on simplicity; the lack of hidden fees and the straightforward setup process removes major pain points that many of us have experienced with other providers.



Would I use it? If T-Mobile 's 5G coverage is strong in my area, absolutely. For $30 a month, it's an incredibly attractive price, especially for existing Mint Mobile customers who can bundle and save. This service is perfect for students, renters, and small families who need reliable internet for streaming and browsing but don't want to be locked into an expensive, long-term contract with a traditional cable company.