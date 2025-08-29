Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Huawei is putting your phone inside your TV and yes, it's for real

Huawei's Mate 70 RS Ultimate chipset might be the one in an upcoming Mate TV.

Huawei is bringing flagship phone power to your living room with the upcoming Mate TV, the first smart TV to carry the "Mate" name.

The TV runs on the same Kirin 9020 5G chipset found in the Mate 70 RS Ultimate, making it the first smart TV powered by a flagship phone processor, a report states. Without battery or overheating limits (like in a smartphone), the chip could deliver smooth app launches, seamless gaming, and an impressive viewing experience. Complementing the chipset is Huawei's Honghu Vivid image quality processor, which promises to enhance colors, sharpness, and brightness, ensuring visuals are crisp and vibrant across all content.



Huawei is not allowed US tech like Qualcomm's top-shelf Snapdragon chips, but the Mate TV seems quite capable. On the display side, the Mate TV integrates a multi-finger floating touch technology with 328 sensors that track even the most subtle finger movements. This allows precise interaction for app control, volume and brightness adjustment, and even gesture-based navigation. But will you be able to operate the TV from the couch?

Should there be a dedicated Snapdragon chip for your TV?

Vote View Result


The device also supports ultra-high brightness of 5000 nits, a 91% ultra-wide color gamut, 4K UI, high refresh rates and 3D real-time rendering.

Naturally, HarmonyOS 5.0 powers the software ecosystem, offering seamless connectivity with smartphones, tablets, and other devices. AI-driven features elevate personalization which recognizes faces and voices, delivers personalized greetings, and provides tailored content recommendations for each family member. The TV also supports 4K call technology and video conferencing with a 50 MP portrait-tracking camera.

The Mate TV is further enriched with a shoulder-button assistant for haptic feedback, a sophisticated audio system, and 12 GB of RAM, ensuring a solid experience both in media consumption and interactive functionality. While the device has been revealed at a recent launch event, it is expected to hit the consumer market later this year.

