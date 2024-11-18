Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Huawei Mate 70 has an official launch date, new specs details leaked

By
Huawei
Huawei Mate 70 launch date
The Mate 70 is the next big product launch coming from Huawei. No less than four different Mate 70 models will be introduced in China on November 26. Huawei recently confirmed the announcement date for its new lineup of high-end devices, but didn’t actually mention what phones will be unveiled later this month.

However, thanks to a specs list that is now being shared on Weibo (via PlayfulDroid), it’s highly likely that Huawei will reveal the following devices on November 26: Huawei Mate 70, Huawei Mate 70 Pro, Huawei Mate 70 Pro+, and Huawei Mate 70 RS Ultimate Edition. Moreover, Huawei has already started pre-bookings for the Mate 70 series.

The four devices to be introduced in China on November 26 will be available in multiple versions. The Mate 70 and Mate 70 Pro will feature up to 12 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage. Both phones will be available in Obsidian Black, Spruce Green, Hyacinth Purple, and Snow White.

On the other hand, the Mate 70 Pro+ comes with up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB internal storage. This one will be available in Ink Black, Blue, Gold with Silver, and Feather White.

Huawei Mate 70 Pro
Huawei Mate 70 Pro | Image credits: Huawei

The Mate 70 RS Ultimate Edition will be the most expensive of the four, and it will come in Black and Red color versions. No information about the memory configuration is available at the moment.

Presumably, all four Huawei Mate 70 phones will ship with HarmonyOS Next right out of the box, which will make them incompatible with any Android apps or games.

Rumor has it that these will be Huawei’s first phone equipped with its proprietary Kirin 9100 chipset, which is said to perform similarly to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 CPUs.

Huawei Mate 70 has an official launch date, new specs details leaked


Besides that, all four phones are expected to be certified for dust and water resistance. While the Mate 70 series will be initially introduced in China, Huawei will probably launch these in other markets too sometime next year.

However, we don’t expect any information about the global availability of the Mate 70 series when the phones will be introduced in China.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

