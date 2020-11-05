Here is your complete guide to the best HP Black Friday deals coming soon

The sweet smell of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and... tech deals is in the air, with Black Friday flyers dropping left, right, and centre from major US retailers, as well as some of the world's largest consumer electronics manufacturers as the big day draws closer and closer.





Of course, we might as well call this November the "Black Month" given that a large number of fairly compelling Walmart Black Friday sales , for instance, are already live, with a second batch arriving in just a few days and the culmination of the holiday shopping season scheduled for an early start later this month.





When do HP Black Friday sales start?





Unlike its arch-rival, HP plans to wait quite a bit longer before putting anything on offer for Black Friday. That being said, the company will not keep its hardcore fans waiting all the way up to the 27th, kicking things off on November 26 and undoubtedly intending to keep the deal festival going through November 30 at the very least.









Also unlike Lenovo, HP is entirely focused on selling its own stuff, so if you're interested in things like smart home products, wearable devices, tablets, or mobile accessories (not to mention smartphones), you'll have to look elsewhere. But if you want to get a nice new laptop, desktop, monitor, or some computer peripherals at a great price in time for Christmas, you should definitely keep reading.

Best HP Black Friday deals on Windows laptops





This sale is absolutely bonkers, both quantitatively and qualitatively, as HP pretty much seems to have every little segment, niche, and target audience covered, not to mention all price points ranging from as little as 300 bucks to more than $1,600. All that follows are starting prices, mind you, so beware of any upgrades or configuration changes if you don't want to pay an arm and a leg.









You may also want to keep an eye on HP's official US website pretty much constantly between November 26 and 30, as a lot of the Windows laptops listed below will be scoring extra discounts in "limited quantities" at different times during the company's extended Black Friday sale period, and something tells us some of these heavily marked-down bad boys will sell like hotcakes:





Spectre x360 13t touch - $1049.99 ($250 off), $999.99 limited quantities

Pavilion 15z-eh000 - $469.99 ($180 off), $449.99 limited

Envy 17t-cg100 - $899.99 ($50 off), $849.99 limited

Omen 15t dh100 - $969.99 ($130 off)

17z-ca200 - $399.99 ($120 off)

Envy x360 15z-ds100 - $699.99 ($100 off), $649.99 limited

15t - $599.99 ($150 off), $549.99 limited

Spectre x360 15t-eb100 touch - $1,399.99 ($100 off), $1,349.99 limited

Envy x360 15t-ed100 touch - $669.99 ($200 off)

15z-ef100 - $349.99 ($120 off)

Envy 13t-ba100 - $749.99 ($200 off)

Pavilion x360 14t-dh200 touch - $639.99 ($130 off)

15t-dw200 - $549.99 ($110 off), $499.99 limited

Spectre x360 14t touch - $1,149.99 ($150 off), $1,099.99 limited

Pavilion 15t - $679.99 ($240 off)

Spectre x360 13t aw200 touch - $899.99 ($150 off), $849.99 limited

Spectre 15t-eb100 - $1,199.99 ($400 off), $1,149.99 limited

Envy x360 15t-ed000 touch - $799.99 ($50 off), $749.99 limited

Pavilion x360 14t-dw000 touch - $419.99 ($160 off), $399.99 limited

17z-ca300 touch - $549.99 ($150 off), $509.99 limited

Pavilion 15-eh0097nr - $599.99 ($200 off)

Envy x360 15z-ee000 touch - $569.99 ($130 off), $549.99 limited

14z-dk100 - $299.99 ($100 off)

Omen 15-en0029nr - $1,149.99 ($150 off)

Omen 15t-ek000 - $949.99 ($150 off), $899.99 limited

Omen 17t-cb100 - $899.99 ($180 off)

Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15t-dk100 - $599.99 ($100 off)

EliteBook 840 G7 - $660.40 (60 percent off)

EliteBook 850 G7 - $748.40 (60 percent off)

EliteBook x360 1030 G7 - $1,558.68 ($955 off)

Elite Dragonfly - $1,485.38 ($1,075 off)

EliteBook x360 1040 G7 - $1,559.16 ($996 off)

EliteBook 840 G6 - $803.70 ($1,875 off)

EliteBook x360 830 G7 - $1,271.85 ($813 off)

ZBook Fury 17 G7 - $1,371 ($914 off)

ZBook Firefly 14 G7 - $1,074.16 ($777 off)

ZBook Create G7 - $1,602 ($2,403 off)

ZBook Power G7 - $526.50 ($1,228 off)

Top HP Black Friday savings on Chromebooks





Obviously, there are far fewer Chrome OS-based laptops set to receive significant price cuts near the end of the month at HP because, well, the company manufactures and sells far fewer such models. Some of the discounts may not seem particularly impressive at first glance either, but these are already quite reasonably priced, so there wasn't exactly much room for EliteBook or ZBook-rivaling reductions.





Chromebook x360 14c-ca0000 - $429.99 ($200 off)

Chromebook 11a nb0047nr - $179.99 ($40 off)

Chromebook 14 db0020nr - $199.99 ($50 off)

Chromebook x360 14c ca0065nr - $379.99 ($170 off)

Chromebook x360 14b ca0010nr - $299.99 ($80 off)

Chromebook x360 12 ca0010nr - $279.99 ($80 off)

Chromebook 14-db0030nr - $199.99 ($50 off)

HP Black Friday sales on desktop computers





Whether you have less than $400 to spend or well over $1,000, and no matter if you prefer traditional desktops, all-in-one PCs, or mini computers, HP has your back with discounts ranging from $100 to more than $1,400 (!!!) on a rich and eclectic selection of products catering to everyone from the most demanding business users to hardcore gamers and casual users on tight budgets:



