Fitbit is now preloaded as the default fitness app in some Android devices, replacing Google Fit

An image of the Fitbit app loaded on an Android
It appears that Fitbit is making its way to Android phones as a default app, much like Google Maps or Gmail. This surprising shift was first spotted on the newly launched Oppo Find X8 series, where Fitbit has replaced Google's own fitness tracking app, Google Fit.

Typically, new Android phones come pre-loaded with a suite of Google apps, including staples like Search, Chrome, Gmail, Maps, and YouTube. Phone manufacturers often add their own versions of these apps as well, which can sometimes feel redundant. However, the Find X8 series breaks this trend by featuring Fitbit in the default Google app folder instead of Google Fit.

This change could be seen as the culmination of Google's efforts to integrate Fitbit into its ecosystem. Google acquired Fitbit in 2019 and has since been incorporating it into various products, most notably the Pixel Watch. Earlier this year, Google deprecated the Google Fit API, signaling Fitbit's emergence as the primary fitness tracking app for Android and Wear OS. Developers were given until June 30, 2025, to migrate to Health Connect, further solidifying Fitbit's position.

A Google spokesperson confirmed to the source that phone manufacturers now have the option to include Fitbit in the default app package. While this option has been available since earlier this year, the Find X8 series is the first to embrace it. It's anticipated that other manufacturers will follow suit in the coming months. Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising to find Fitbit pre-installed on your next Android phone, even if you don't restore from a backup.


This news is quite intriguing, especially for those of us who have been using Google Fit for years. While Fitbit is a reputable fitness tracking app, it will be interesting to see how this change impacts the user experience on Android phones. It also raises questions about the future of Google Fit and whether it will eventually be phased out entirely. Only time will tell how this transition unfolds and what it means for Android users who rely on fitness tracking apps.

I migrated from Google Fit to Fitbit a few years ago, so personally, this news makes sense to me. However, I'm curious to see how this will affect those that have been Google Fit users for years. Though the app is still around, this is definitely a sign that maybe it's time to start migrating over or at least becoming more familiar with the Fitbit app.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

