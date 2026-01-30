Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Fitbit users just got a surprise reprieve from Google

You have more time to save your account, but the clock is still ticking.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Google Fitbit
Google + Fitbit logos
If you are still using the old Fitbit login, you have a little more time to make the switch to Google. Google has extended the final deadline to switch to Google accounts, giving you a little more time before the old login information is no longer valid.

You have more time to switch to Google accounts


It has been known for a little while now that Google is pushing Fitbit users to make the switch to Google accounts, especially since the big buyout in 2019. It looks like the final deadline to make the switch is no longer going to be in early 2026, as it originally was planned, and has now been extended to May 19th. If you have been ignoring the "move to a Google account" message, you have until May 19 to get it done.

There are two important days to keep in mind regarding the Fitbit migration to Google accounts. May 19 is the final day to use the old Fitbit login information, and after that, you will need to have a Google account to use the Fitbit app and sync the information. On July 15, Google will start deleting the old Fitbit information if you have yet to make the switch to a Google account. If you have been tracking your steps and sleep over the years, you will need to make the switch to a Google account before then to ensure you do not lose the information you have been tracking.

Recommended For You

Why this shift matters for your health data

Migration assistant within the Fitbit app
Migration assistant for Fitbit accounts to switch over to Google logins. | Image credit — Google

This change is all about consolidation. Google wants to make its ecosystem easier to use, like when Nest devices were integrated with the Google Home app.

Consolidating all accounts under one account makes sense as it makes Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit integration easier to use. It also means you get Google’s security benefits, such as two-factor authentication, to protect your health data.

Google is essentially catching up to its biggest competitors' models here. If you use an Apple Watch, your health data is tied to your Apple ID. Samsung makes Galaxy Watch users log into a Samsung Account to sync all devices together. Requiring a Google account makes Fitbit on par with the all-in-one model, but it also means the end of Fitbit as its own platform.

How do you feel about the Fitbit to Google move?


An extended deadline


Change is not always easy, and sometimes people miss the initial email about the deadline. I’ve been using Fitbit for years, and I updated my account early on to test it. However, I do understand the hesitation.

The reality is, if you want to continue using your Fitbit tracker, there’s no way to get around this requirement. Google seems committed to integrating Fitbit as the software for all wearables.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors

Latest News

Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless