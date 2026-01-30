Fitbit users just got a surprise reprieve from Google
If you are still using the old Fitbit login, you have a little more time to make the switch to Google. Google has extended the final deadline to switch to Google accounts, giving you a little more time before the old login information is no longer valid.
It has been known for a little while now that Google is pushing Fitbit users to make the switch to Google accounts, especially since the big buyout in 2019. It looks like the final deadline to make the switch is no longer going to be in early 2026, as it originally was planned, and has now been extended to May 19th. If you have been ignoring the "move to a Google account" message, you have until May 19 to get it done.
This change is all about consolidation. Google wants to make its ecosystem easier to use, like when Nest devices were integrated with the Google Home app.
Google is essentially catching up to its biggest competitors' models here. If you use an Apple Watch, your health data is tied to your Apple ID. Samsung makes Galaxy Watch users log into a Samsung Account to sync all devices together. Requiring a Google account makes Fitbit on par with the all-in-one model, but it also means the end of Fitbit as its own platform.
Change is not always easy, and sometimes people miss the initial email about the deadline. I’ve been using Fitbit for years, and I updated my account early on to test it. However, I do understand the hesitation.
The reality is, if you want to continue using your Fitbit tracker, there’s no way to get around this requirement. Google seems committed to integrating Fitbit as the software for all wearables.
There are two important days to keep in mind regarding the Fitbit migration to Google accounts. May 19 is the final day to use the old Fitbit login information, and after that, you will need to have a Google account to use the Fitbit app and sync the information. On July 15, Google will start deleting the old Fitbit information if you have yet to make the switch to a Google account. If you have been tracking your steps and sleep over the years, you will need to make the switch to a Google account before then to ensure you do not lose the information you have been tracking.
Why this shift matters for your health data
Migration assistant for Fitbit accounts to switch over to Google logins. | Image credit — Google
Consolidating all accounts under one account makes sense as it makes Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit integration easier to use. It also means you get Google’s security benefits, such as two-factor authentication, to protect your health data.
How do you feel about the Fitbit to Google move?
An extended deadline
