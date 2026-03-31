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Google injects three vital features into Fitbit's AI health coach

Plus, the coach is now open to users who don't pay for Premium.

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Fitbit's personal coach
Fitbit's personal coach. | Image by Google
Google's Fitbit AI health coach has been one of the most exciting wellness tools to come out of the platform, but there's been one frustrating catch: you had to pay for Fitbit Premium to even try it. However, that's finally changing, and it could make a big difference for many.

Fitbit's AI coach is no longer just for paying subscribers


In a new blog post, Google confirmed that you no longer need a Fitbit Premium subscription to join the Public Preview of its AI-powered personal health coach. Up until now, trying this feature meant paying $9.99 a month. Now, anyone with a compatible Fitbit tracker or Pixel Watch can hop in and start tracking their health, fitness, and sleep through the coach at no extra cost.

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If you do pay for Premium, you still get the more advanced perks, like being able to chat with the coach directly and getting custom fitness plans built for you. But the fact that Google is letting everyone in the door is a nice perk I wasn't counting on.

The missing pieces are finally showing up


Along with the free access, Google is also adding three feature categories that users have been waiting on for a while:

  • Cycle Health now lets you log your period and symptoms right from the calendar, and Premium users get personalized cycle insights from the coach on top of that.
  • Mental Wellbeing brings mood logging, mindfulness session tracking, and a refreshed stress score that Google is now calling "resilience."
  • Nutrition and Water Logging gives you calorie targets, meal tracking, and flexible macronutrient ranges to help manage what you eat and drink.

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All of these were missing when the coach first launched in Public Preview back in October 2025. Google was upfront about the gaps back then, so it's nice to see them actually following through.

Google is shipping what Apple keeps putting off


Here's the part that really stands out to me: while Google has been steadily adding features and opening up access, Apple has been moving in the opposite direction. Earlier this year, Apple reportedly pulled back on its own AI health coach project because leadership didn't think it was good enough to compete.

This means that Google already has a working AI health coach that people have been using for months, and it just made it free to try. Meanwhile, Apple Watch users are still waiting for something that Fitbit owners are already living with every day. That gap is only getting wider.

What matters most to you in a fitness app's AI coach?
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Google has the momentum, and that's what counts


I've been both using and keeping an eye on this coach since it first rolled out, and I said back then that I was genuinely excited about its potential. That feeling hasn't faded. If anything, Google is proving that Fitbit can be more than just a device that counts your steps, and letting everyone try the coach for free is the smartest play it could make right now.

The more people who use it, the smarter the coach gets, and the harder it becomes for anyone else to catch up. Google doesn't just have a head start here. It has momentum, and in this race, that matters a whole lot more than a flashy announcement at a keynote.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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