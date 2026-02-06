AT&T's latest low-cost phone is 'made for kids' (and there's a new smartwatch too)
You've all heard of kid-friendly tablets and smartwatches, but this is apparently the first kid-centric phone released by a US carrier.
If your child is nagging you to buy them their first personal smartphone and you're having trouble making the right decision from both a technological and safety standpoint, AT&T is likely to make your life a lot easier starting today.
That's because the number three wireless service provider in the US (by subscriber counts) has just become the nation's first carrier to launch a handset "designed by kids and parents." The AT&T amiGO Jr. Phone isn't exactly a looker by conventional mid-range Android standards (not to mention that its name is pretty terrible), but the price is certainly right and its purpose quite noble.
This is everything you need to know about the first amiGO Jr. Phone
- 6.7-inch display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution;
- Samsung Exynos 1330 processor;
- Android 16;
- 4GB RAM;
- 128GB internal storage space;
- microSD card slot for up to 1.5TB expansion;
- 50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture;
- 5MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;
- 2MP tertiary macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture;
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture;
- 5,000mAh battery;
- IP54 water and dust resistance;
- Bluetooth 5.3;
- 5G connectivity;
- 6.47 x 3.07 x 0.31 inches (164.4 x 77.9 x 7.9 mm) dimensions;
- 7.05 ounces (200 grams) weight;
- Black color.
Does that spec sheet feel familiar? Congratulations, you might be the world's most passionate Samsung fan. That's right, the AT&T amiGO Jr. Phone is manufactured by Samsung (as made evident by the company logo on the handset's back), and for the most part, the details listed above are identical to the ones attached to the 2024-released Galaxy A16.
Yes, this looks an awful lot like the Samsung Galaxy A16. | Image Credit -- AT&T
Unlike the A16, however, this new device supports 5G (because it's 2026), runs Android 16 on the software side of things (for the same reason) while packing a Samsung-made Exynos 1330 chipset instead of a MediaTek Helio G99. All those features are borrowed from the newer Galaxy A17 5G, adding quite a bit of value to an ultra-affordable package with a $209.99 list price.
If that's not cheap enough for you, AT&T will let you pay just $2.99 a month for three years with an installment plan, "qualifying" unlimited plan, and no trade-in required.
Will you buy AT&T's first kid-friendly phone?
Of course, the key selling point here (especially at that killer price) is not the processor, display, or battery size of this Galaxy A16 lookalike, but the pre-loaded AT&T amiGO app promising parents peace of mind and aiming to keep children younger than 12 in complete safety both on and offline.
The AT&T amiGO Jr. Watch 2 might also be worth a look
- 1.6-inch color touchscreen with 320 x 320 pixel resolution;
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100 processor;
- 2GB RAM;
- 32GB internal storage;
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture;
- 600mAh battery;
- Corning Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection;
- IP68 water and dust resistance;
- Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope;
- Bluetooth 5.1;
- 4G LTE support;
- 1.81 x 1.57 x 0.53 inches (45.9 x 39.8 x 13.4 mm) dimensions;
- 1.21 ounces (34.3 grams) weight;
- Silver color.
With these specs and a $169.99 retail price, AT&T's latest smartwatch (which is obviously not its first-ever wearable device designed with children in mind) is a natural and potentially brilliant companion for the amiGO Jr. Phone. Especially if you're willing to agree to an installment plan here too, in which case you're only looking at spending $2.99 a month for an intelligent timepiece with a pretty large and high-quality display in tow, as well as an "upgraded" selfie camera and "extended" battery life.
Clearly, the amiGO Jr. Watch 2 is better than its predecessor in almost all the ways that count while retaining the core talk and text functionality both parents and kids are likely to rely on... in the absence of the aforementioned amiGO Jr. Phone.
Simple, affordable, and effective - what's not to like here?
Look, I know there's nothing groundbreaking about these new AT&T products when you look beneath the surface (and even on the surface), and I also know that the carrier's proprietary amiGO app is free to install and use on your Android phone of choice to monitor your kids and limit their access to sensitive online content.
But if you can get both a relatively well-rounded phone with solid battery life and an excellent screen and a reasonably good-looking smartwatch with a camera and standalone 4G LTE connectivity at the incredibly low (combined) price of six bucks a month, why in the world wouldn't you just do that and save yourself a little hassle and a lot of money?
